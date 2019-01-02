After three years of leading the Main Street organization, Darlene Jensen resigned last month.
Under Jensen’s leadership, Woodland Park progressed from being selected as a candidate for Main Street Colorado to official designation by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“The designation means that we will be eligible for grants for investment in projects such as signage for pedestrian safety,” Jensen said.
A national organization, Main Street is dedicated to preserving the history and character of cities and towns, with the goal of enhancing the economy.
Recently, Jensen and her board of directors led a visioning session for the public to suggest ideas for the future of Woodland Park. “Perhaps we can make Quinn Alley a pedestrian walkway,” Jensen said, proposing one of several ideas on the wish list.
Jensen also envisions creating a connection on the north side of U.S. 24 to Memorial Park into downtown. Along with the vision, Jensen cautions against a profusion of signs. “We could take a less-is-more approach,” she said.
For Bergstrom Arena on the south side of U.S. 24, the Main Street board funded a mural as a kind of lead-in to to the kiosk in the former depot. The mural, with two spots for head shots, invites people to pull over and stoop. “We could have a public restroom sign along with event announcements,” Jensen said.
Jensen’s tenure was not without controversy. In September 2017 she was placed on a leave of absence by then-city manager David Buttery and ordered off of any city property.
As a result, Jensen and the board held meetings in the public library as she continued to face a cloud of mystery. Eventually, the city dropped the contract with Main Street and placed the organization under its Enterprise Fund, thus relieving Jensen of her position with the city. Subsequently, the Main Street board voted to retain Jensen as its program manager.
Throughout the process, Jensen kept her public composure and went on to lead the organization to achieve full designation as a Main Street city.
Jensen said she feels she is leaving the organization in a time when her successor will be part of something cohesive.
“This community is really coming together — that’s my feeling,” she said. “I think there are organizations that are learning to work together and partnering. We have tremendous outreach through Main Street and the more we can invest in our small businesses as a whole, the better off the economics and the overall sense of camaraderie.”
Next up for Jensen is spending time with her 92-year-old mother. “It’s my turn to focus on her and I’m going to take the time,” she said.
Bob Carlsen, member of the Main Street board, commented: “In the years Darlene held this position she provided the enthusiasm, energy and drive for the program. She developed close relationships with the small business owners along our main street. She worked side-by-side with the many volunteers who are the core of this program, supporting events such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July. And it was through her efforts that we received the Main Street Designated status. We will surely miss her.”