Jan Wilson, a longtime member of the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board, announced her resignation at the Aug. 3 board meeting.
Wilson said she sold her business in the authority district and no longer qualifies to be a board member. She did, however, quell a rumor that she was moving to Maine. “I’m only doing business there,” she said.
“When I was asked to serve on the board, I said I would resign if I could no longer contribute,” she said
Wilson has come under fire since she received a misdemeanor conviction for submitting two ballots in the April 2020 state primary. She received a second ballot because she changed her affiliation after receiving the first ballot and turned them both in. She said it was just a mistake and that the second ballot wouldn’t have counted anyway.
The Woodland Park City Council scheduled a work session on Aug. 5 to discuss removing her from the board, but her official resignation will likely make that discussion moot.
In other business, the authority board discussed its search for a part-time administrative assistant. There have been three applicants.
When the board started advertising for the position, the application period was left open until the position was filled. However, after several board members expressed concern over applications trickling in and creating a time crunch for interviews, the board decided to cut off the application-gathering process on Aug. 20. Interviews by the full board were set for Sept. 7.
They stipulated that any applicant who is unavailable for an interview will be disqualified.
Also, the board decided not to take applications for a part-time executive director at this time, reasoning that they haven’t had an executive director for five years and that the need isn’t pressing.
According to board member Elijah Murphy, the authority’s attorney, Paul Benedetti, said the board needs to hire an executive director sooner rather than later. Newly appointed board member Tony Perry said the board should stay the course until it hears something official from the attorney.
The board tentatively set a public workshop for Aug. 17 if the City Council Chambers are available and most of the members can attend. The agenda will include taking a look at the bylaws with an eye toward making revisions, introducing new board members to the authority’s philosophy and history and creating a list of legal questions to ask the attorney.
Woodland Park City Council Liaison Rusty Neal asked that the board set a joint workshop with council, the Historical Preservation Committee and Main Street Program board. The answer was yes but no date was set.
Authority members asked if the DDA website can be attached to the city website and if the city can take over the authority’s digital records system.
City Planning Director Sally Riley, who will be regularly attending DDA board meetings, said the DDA website is already attached to the city website and community members can sign up to receive meeting agendas and press releases. The board will likely disable its independent website as a cost-saving measure.
With the DDA records, minutes and meeting recordings being stored by the city, all record requests filed under the Colorado Open Records Act will be routed to Board Secretary Jon Gemelke.
Board Member Al Born said responding to CORA requests and creating a standard form that describes the Woodland Station property for potential developers and other tasks could be part of an executive director’s job.
“We need a professional to help define parameters but we haven’t done that,” he said. “We’re just drifting.”
Additionally, Riley announced that AJ’s American Pizzeria now owns the former Pizza Hut building in Woodland Park and will open in the new site after extensive remodeling. AJ’s is currently located in Gold Hill Square South.