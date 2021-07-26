Fifty years from now, the residents of Green Mountain Falls can look back in time and celebrate when the town dedicated a skyspace by artist of light James Turrell on Red Butte Mountain.
The ceremony was July 10, a preliminary event to the installation of the skyspace in the fall.
“Mother Nature brought us snow and cold weather, but that’s OK; we can come back and celebrate later, maybe in October or November,” said Chris Keesee, the festival’s co-founder with Blake Keesee and Larry Keigwin. “Hopefully, James Turrell will be able to join us at that time.”
The Turrell Skyspace is the only one in Colorado and one of 85 in the world, and the only one built on a mountain and with a retractable ceiling, Keesee said.
The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation is constructing restrooms and completing a trail that will lead to the skyspace. The entire project is the foundation’s gift to the town. Keesee is the foundation’s president.
Along with the dedication, the event included filling the time capsule.
The contents include a program from the festival performance by the American Ballet Theatre, which attracted 2,000 people over a period of days.
As well, the capsule holds the day’s newspaper and a COVID mask. “The capsule will be opened on July 10, 2071, with hope, ambition and a love for the arts,” said Mayor Jane Newberry, speaking to the people gathered at the Farm Stand on Lake Street.
To capture the local touch, each audience member signed a sheet of paper on a clipboard along with the choice to add a comment.
The ceremony concluded with a hike up to the trailhead on Red Butte Mountain.