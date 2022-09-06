I’d like to call for a truce.
The effort to recall three Woodland Park school board members has failed. And there are lessons to be learned on both sides of this battle — for the parents/taxpayers who fought to recall Board President David Rusterholtz, Board Vice President David Illingworth II and District E Director Suzanne Patterson, and for those board members and their counterparts.
My suggestion is that these groups, albeit with divergent viewpoints, find some common ground and work together in the interest of the district’s students.
With the events of the last three months, I’m quite sure this isn’t a popular suggestion.
The recall committee, headed by Erin O’Connell, Samantha Peck and Steve Smith, spent hours this summer campaigning for district voters to sign the individual petitions to oust the three board directors.
The community was divided on the recall issue, to say the least, but ultimately not enough valid signatures were collected for any of the three board directors subject to recall.
Reports of harassment of signature collectors at petition-signing sites (mainly grocery stores) were made to local police. And Peck is now facing charges including false reporting for a call she made to police from one of the signature-gathering sites regarding the wife of the board vice president.
The hatred and vitriol have gone far enough.
In this midst of this political divide, the district lost its superintendent, Dr. Mathew Neal, after only a year on the job. Neal, however, is still consulting with WPSD and the Board of Education to help find his replacement.
Rusterholtz spoke rather magnanimously to The Courier last week regarding the recall committee’s efforts, “I think they disagreed honestly. But no matter what we do, one group or another would disagree with us. None of this is personal, and I don’t take it personally. I know we don’t agree on everything, but I still represent them. To do that, I need to hear from them.”
O’Connell posted on the Concerned Parents of Teller County Facebook page, “Our desire and effort to hold the Woodland Park School Board accountable for their actions and to advocate for students, families, and teachers is not diminished. We will continue to seek representation that mirrors the diversity of our community.”
A contempt of court lawsuit alleging the WPSD school board didn’t follow state open meeting laws last year continues, and that is a related, but different, legal matter.
I’m all for holding elected officials accountable, and the school board members are elected officials.
Their role is threefold, according to the district website: “To engage with community groups to provide information regarding state of the District: Academically, Relationally, Financially; Continue to monitor the plan and establish measurements to identify progress and value in partnership with Superintendent; and to build a high performing Board of Education that governs through strong shared beliefs and values focused on what is best for all students by pursuing individual and team development in alignment with Board Governance Policies.”
I repeat, they are responsible for “what is best for all students.”
There’s a school board meeting next week, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14, in the WPSD District Office conference room. You can also watch it livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UChJRTLo3dNcIxGDL_1cIxRA.
Your voice, your participation and your votes shape your school district and your community.
To quote Thomas Jefferson, “That government is the strongest of which every man feels himself a part.”
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.