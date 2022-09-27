Editor’s note: A version of this column first ran in the Sept. 2, 2020 edition. I’m repurposing a couple of my “greatest hits” columns while on vacation. Still applies!
I’ve seen plenty of raccoons, skunks and squirrels in and around my fenced yard, a mile from Colorado Springs’ downtown. And roaming the streets of my neighborhood on Colorado Springs’ west side, close to the downtown center, I see more and more deer every day. Big ones, solo, in twos and in large groups.
But back in August 2020, I came up close and personal with a bear family. My dog alerted me to two curious bearcubs ... and their much larger mama ... way up in a large tree not 15 feet from my front door.
Here was firsthand proof for this Pennsylvania native that the bears are indeed right in our (my) Colorado backyard, along with plentiful other wildlife.
“Bears often wait out the heat of the day in trees. Leave them be and they’ll disappear at dark. And please keep dogs away to give them space,” Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Regional Office in the Springs, told me when I called him up minutes after I seeing the bears perched on a branch not far above my parked car.
“Just leave them be,” he said. “They’re doing what bears do. They’ll probably come down by 9 p.m. tonight.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends giving bears and other wildlife plenty of space.
Those of you who live in higher elevations probably are used seeing wildlife roaming nearby. Let them wander through, says CPW. Keep your pets inside as much as possible.
“In most situations, people and wildlife can coexist. The key is to respect the wildness of wildlife. ‘Wildlife’ is just that — wild. Most dangerous and potentially harmful encounters occur because people fail to leave the animals alone. Wildlife should not be harassed, captured, domesticated or — in most cases — fed,” states the CPW website.
CPW gets a lot of questions about bears. They have a dedicated webpage that’s full of great information: cpw.state.co.us/bears.
Also, there’s a handy video there called “What to do if you see a bear” (bit.ly/2YCM5oW).
Here are some bear facts from CPW, for the bear novice (aka city dweller, like me):
• Black is a species, not a color. In Colorado, many black bears are blonde, cinnamon, or brown.
• With their bulky fur coats, bears can look bigger than they are. Males average 275 pounds; females average 175 pounds.
• Over 90% of a bear’s natural diet is grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants. The rest is primarily insects and scavenged carcasses.
• Black bears are very wary of people and other unfamiliar things. Their normal response to any perceived danger is to run away or climb a tree.
• Most Colorado bears are active from mid-March through early November. When food sources dwindle they head for winter dens.
• With a nose that’s 100 times more sensitive than ours, a bear can literally smell food five miles away.
• Bears are very smart, and have great memories — once they find food, they come back for more.
• During late summer and early fall bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
• Bears are not naturally nocturnal, but sometimes travel at night in hopes of avoiding humans.
Some more common-sense bear tips Vogrin shared with me: “Please secure your garbage. Bring in bird feeders. Burn off barbecue grills.”
Wildlife encounters are still a bit magical — to me, at least. Let’s keep bears and other woodland creatures at a safe distance.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.