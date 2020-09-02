PARKER • They’re here early on a Sunday mto learn how to play quarterback.
They’re here training with Jenkins Elite, a renowned football development academy founded by former ThunderRidge High and St. Louis Rams quarterback Tim Jenkins. They’re here, they hope, to someday earn a college scholarship.
They’re also here because they can’t be there — playing high school football in Colorado, at Vista Ridge, Palmer Ridge, Doherty, Eaglecrest, Valor Christian. They’re here because the Colorado High School Activities Association rolled over for Gov. Jared Polis and postponed football to spring.
And some don’t even live here anymore. Some moved out of Colorado to places where fall football is still being played. Kids like Andy Cummins, a quarterback who transferred from Eaglecrest in Aurora to Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central for his senior year.
“I’m not an online student, and our school district (in Colorado) was going to a hybrid system. I don’t do well with online learning,” said Cummins, who’s being recruited by Western Colorado among others. “Another benefit was they’re going to play in the fall. That was like an added bonus.”
There’s no way around it: politics shaped states’ decisions on high school athletic calendars. As I wrote a few weeks ago, 24 of 26 states with Republican governors will play football in the fall. Only seven of 24 states with Democrat governors will play in the fall. And the entirely avoidable consequences of shifting fall sports to the spring are severe, even life-changing.
Ask Jenkins, whose academy is up to 300 players in Colorado with plans to expand the camps to Houston and Phoenix within a year. His business is football, and without a fall high school season, business is booming.
“I tell everybody: We’re going to benefit from these decisions on high school football, and I’m still adamantly against it,” Jenkins said. “At the end of the day we want what’s best for these kids out here. And moving football to the spring isn’t what’s best for the kids.”
Why’s that? The inevitable injuries from cramming 20-plus games into a nine-month window. The fact the national signing period falls in February before the season arrives in March, a dagger for seniors who need looks from college recruiters. And here’s another one from an expert: “We’ve got a kid with six Division I baseball offers. Well, he’s not playing spring football. Can’t risk it, because football runs into baseball season and that’s where he’s being recruited,” Jenkins said.
Six seniors in the Jenkins Elite program have moved out of Colorado to states that are playing fall football, whether that’s Wyoming, Nebraska, Tennessee or elsewhere, Jenkins said. Multiple high school coaches in the Pikes Peak area said they’re losing students to states that are holding fall sports.
You can parse coronavirus data for months. But you can’t say shifting fall sports is in the best interest of the kids, who are missing out on all kinds of opportunities to avoid an illness that does not present a significant risk to their health, according to the CDC.
Thank goodness Brayden Dorman didn’t leave Colorado. Have you seen this kid sling a pigskin? The Vista Ridge quarterback already has scholarship offers from CSU, CU and all across the Big 12, SEC and Pac-12. He’s only a sophomore. While his family’s initial reaction was to consider a move to Texas, where fall football will be played, they stood pat.
“We were pretty close to moving. But I’m able to play in the spring, because I’m a sophomore,” he said. “If you’re a senior trying to graduate early (at the semester break) you can’t play spring football.”
Then there’s Luke McAllister. Talk about a special talent. He’s the senior quarterback over at Palmer Ridge with three state championship rings. And while he’s already committed to Colorado State, another sports calendar flip-flop crushed McAllister’s plans to enroll early in Fort Collins.
“I was planning on moving because I was going to graduate early. But with the Mountain West moving their season to the spring, I was worried that if I went up there (at semester break) I would lose a year of eligibility,” he said.
McAllister’s plans to attend CSU are unchanged, if delayed. He’s still hearing from the likes of CU-Boulder, Iowa State, Michigan State and Texas, among other programs.
“I’m committed to CSU and I’ll probably stay committed,” he said. “I really like the school. I like what’s going on up there. I love the new coach (Steve Addazio), just a really great guy, family-oriented. And the offensive system they run up there, I love it. It’s exactly what I know.”
Who gets hurt the most? Unoffered seniors, Jenkins said. But not the blue-chippers. Lower-level college recruiters will lean on the bird-in-the-hand theory by offering fall football standouts before the spring season even starts.
Then it becomes a scholarship numbers game. If you’re a college coach, do you take the Texas kid you’ve seen, or the Colorado kid who hasn’t played yet?
“The ones who really get hurt are the kids that can’t afford to attend a camp like this,” Jenkins said. “They’re the ones who get left behind.”
Did state officials and CHSAA consider the vast consequences of a decision based in politics?
Shameful, because a whole bunch of kids will lose life opportunities they’ll never get back.
Contact the writer: paul.klee@gazette.com