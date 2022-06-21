Drum roll, please ... It’s Best of Teller reveal time!
Best of Teller magazine is tucked inside this week’s edition of The Courier. It’s the Pikes Peak Courier’s annual contest in which you, the reader and Teller County resident, share what your favorite people, places and businesses in the county are.
We compiled the results and some “Hidden Gems” recommendations from two of our Courier writers, Pat Hill and Norma Engelberg, into 36 pretty little pages.
Best of Teller magazine is the No. 1 source for top services, dining and entertainment in Teller County.
What it comes down to is a celebration of what you, the readers of The Courier, love the most about where you live.
I want to give a big shoutout to all the award winners in the 2022 Best of Teller contest. Many of you are repeat winners, and some have even captured gold or silver honors since we launched the Best of Teller contest in 2018. Congratulations to you all!
Also, thank you to the more than 4,000 Courier readers who cast their votes during the month of April. That’s about 33% more individual voters than we had in the 2021 contest. More votes mean more competition and a more robust contest.
We tallied more than 60,000 total votes through the online ballot at bestofteller.com in this year’s reader-driven contest (possible because you could, and did, vote more than once).
The votes are grouped into four categories: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation, Dining, Everyday Life and Shopping.
There are 114 subcategories, such as best bakery and pizza (under the main Dining category); best Artist/Gallery and Hike for the Whole Family (in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation category); best Gift Shop and Tire Store (in Shopping); and best Dentist and Veterinarian (in Everyday Life).
We also created a short video to introduce you to some of our award-winners. And by “we,” I mean The Gazette advertising departments’s talented video guru Chris Malone. Find it on pikespeakcourier.com. (Spoiler alert: I’m the host.)
Curious to see who’s won in the past? All four past issues of Best of Teller magazine, from its inception in 2018 through last year, are available to peruse online at bestofteller.com and gazette.com/pikespeakcourier/special-sections/. And you’ll also find the 2022 magazine and all the content on PikesPeakCourier.com.
We hope you’ll check out all the contest winners. After all, you recommended them!
And while you’re out and about in the coming months, take some mental notes about which new and/or established businesses, new or “old” favorite people and places you’d like to see in the running for the 2023 contest. We’ll be looking for nominations this fall.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact Michelle at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.