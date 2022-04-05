It’s time for The Pikes Peak Courier’s annual Best of Teller contest!
This is the one where, you, the reader, vote for your favorite places and people in Teller County, and we compile the results of your votes into a beautiful magazine that publishes in June. Best of Teller magazine, which will be inserted into the June 22 edition of The Courier, is the No. 1 source for top services, dining and entertainment in Teller County.
We plan to produce a sure-to-be entertaining video to celebrate some of the winners and to launch the magazine.
For now, we invite you to cast your votes. Best of Teller voting is open during the month of April at bestofteller.com. Not only can you vote and support your favorite businesses and people, but also your votes will enter you to possibly win a prize! When you vote in at least five categories, you’ll be entered to win a $300 gift card to the Best of Teller winner of your choice.
Voting closes at the end the day April 30, so act now.
The voting is organized into four categories: Arts, Entertainment and Recreation; Dining; Everyday Life; and Shopping. In those categories you’ll find award subcategories, such as best bakery and pizza (under the main Dining category); best Artist/Gallery and Hike for the Whole Family (in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation category); best Gift Shop and Tire Store (in Shopping); and best Dentist and Veterinarian (in Everyday Life).
We’ve pre-populated the website with the names of Teller businesses that have garnered nominations in the past, but if you don’t see your favorite listed, feel free to write it in. There’s a space for write-in nominees at the end of each subcategory.
Curious to see or review who’s won in the past?
All four past issues of Best of Teller magazine, from its inception in 2018 through last year, are available to peruse online at gazette.com/pikespeakcourier/special-sections/.
We hope you’ll have some fun with this year’s contest.
What it comes down to is a celebration of what you, the readers of The Courier, love the most about Teller County.
