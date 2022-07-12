When an American White Pelican flies low overhead, it looks like a low flying airplane with its impressive nine-foot wingspan that excels any other bird in Colorado.
The species colony nests on islands at two large reservoirs on the eastern plains and at Antero Reservoir in nearby South Park. While most abundant on the plains, many White Pelicans roam widely throughout the state and the ones we see locally are most likely from the Antero Reservoir colony.
White Pelicans appear at random shallow lakes and ponds in Teller County up to about 9,000 feet, from late April to late October. Manitou Lake, north of Woodland Park, is one of the more dependable locations to view this massive bird. At times I have also seen them along the South Platte River near Lake George. They are the only pelican species reliably observed in Colorado, however the Brown Pelican (more faithful to ocean coastlines) does occasionally pop up in the state as a rarity.
Pelicans primarily feed on fish so they are most often found near water, but can also be seen soaring high above, far from any water sources. The White Pelicans’ bright white bodies are over five feet long, so they can be spotted from a far distance. The orange oversized beaks of adults may have an oblate bump on the top side during the spring and early summer that is shed later in the year. They also have stubby orange legs with webbing that aids in swimming. In flight look for black feathers on the back side of the wing. Flocks soar and circle at high altitudes, sometimes assuming an aerodynamic V-formation. The sexes appear similar and from June to August adults may have dark plumage on the head and dark highlights on the beak.
White Pelicans will use an organized feeding strategy, with flocks corraling fish away from deeper water where they can easily grab them with their pouched beaks. Their scooping actions also gather salamanders and crayfish. They are typically seen in small to large groups. White Pelicans are typically silent, save for unusual grunty calls, squawks and whines emitted on their breeding grounds.
Notable reports in June from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season for returning migrants):
Common Nighthawk — flyover calling June 4, new sighting for yard area
Red-naped and Williamson’s Sapsuckers — a few sightings each at water features
Cordilleran Flycatcher — one around most of the time, singing
Western Wood-Pewee — one on June 7, singing
Warbling Vireo — one around most of the time, singing
Clark’s Nutcracker — a couple sightings
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on June 9
Western Tanager — a few sightings, singing, at water features
Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few around some of the time, singing
Black-headed Grosbeak — a few around most of the time, singing, at water features
Green-tailed Towhee — one around some of the time through June 13, singing, FOS on June 5
Chipping Sparrow — a few around some of the time, singing, at water features
American Goldfinch — pair on June 14, brief singing
Cassin’s Finch — one on June 1 and 2, singing
Red Crossbill — small flocks on June 22 and 23
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.