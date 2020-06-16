It comes as no surprise that our black bears are up and moving. Many residents know that living in the mountains means seeing our awesome wildlife — in fact, that’s why some move to Teller County.
By now, most of you know I need your help to keep your wildlife wild. Especially our bears.
Every year in Woodland Park, I see a number of bears. The good news is that I find myself actually handling fewer and fewer. That is thanks to you. Many of you have responded to my requests in this column over the past few years to be “bear aware.”
Your efforts are paying off. For that, I’m grateful. But we can’t let down. I am asking that we continue with that “bear aware” mentality because bear activity is heating up. And I’m hoping you will help educate your neighbors and newcomers to our little corner of wildlife heaven.
This year I have already had some calls regarding a couple of bears in particular. I’ve even seen some concerning behavior from residents and bears alike.
In fact, I’m tracking a bear with a white ear tag that has been hanging around Woodland Park. When I ask people about it, sometimes I hear: “So what? This is a mountain town, where bears belong!”
As a wildlife expert, I can assure you that is a dangerous mentality. We do not want our wildlife to be comfortable in our cities. Absolutely they will pass through and even stay briefly before disappearing again into the woods. This is natural and normal.
However, when a bear takes up residence in a city for weeks or months at a time, this is when trouble starts to brew as they become habituated, losing their fear of humans.
I also get asked: “Why is this bear ear-tagged? Is this a strike?”
Anytime we handle a bear, they get an ear tag. This helps us track and monitor bears. The color white means this bear was an orphan. A white tag is not a strike against this bear.
Since I do not yet know the number on this particular bear’s ear tag, I do not know all of its history. But I do know that, for one reason or another, this bear lost its mom and CPW took this bear to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc. After the bear was old enough to be released, my colleagues and I built an artificial den for this bear on Pikes Peak. We placed the bear in the den, packed it with snow and hoped for the best.
This bear is probably 2 ½ years old and weighs 120-160 pounds. The bear is cinnamon in color and is causing quite the stir.
Photos of this bear are popping up on various social media sites in Woodland Park. The bear is out during the day, which is not normal for this time of year, and is becoming habituated to humans as it is finding lots of easy food. This bear has entered garages where the doors have been left open, grabbed bird feeders hung well within its reach, and eaten trash — and then more trash.
Unfortunately, I am not getting a lot of calls regarding this bear. I am hearing people say they do not want to call CPW because we will just move or euthanize the bear.
I did not become a wildlife officer because I enjoy putting down animals. It’s actually the worst part of our job. I became a wildlife officer to protect our unique and beautiful wildlife. In order to help me do the best job I can, please call me and let me know about active bears.
The sooner I can deal with this bear, the better. I need to teach it to fear humans and stop viewing homes as a source of food before its behavior escalates and it enters a home — or worse.
We have techniques available to teach bears to avoid humans that don’t require laying hands on them. They don’t get a “strike.” Hazing is very effective at reminding bears that humans don’t represent a free meal.
And if I’m called to a neighborhood where a bear is getting into garbage and garages, I can educate residents on securing trash and other attractants. Often it’s just one resident, maybe a newcomer to the mountains, who doesn’t understand that garbage kills bears.
We have a great Bear Aware team in Teller County, maybe the best in the state. If we get information about a bear continually hanging out in a certain area we can canvass the neighborhood to educate and inform residents. The Bear Aware team does a lot to help keep our bears wild.
Finally, the last question I hear is “Why haze a bear? Why be mean to them?” Securing food sources and removing attractants like garbage and bird feeders isn’t enough to keep bears away. Residents also have to haze bears when they show up in your yards.
When we haze bears, we are sending a message that bears should not feel comfortable around humans. Of course, it’s OK for bears to wander through a mountain town like ours, but we don’t want them living in our neighborhoods. They are large wild animals and there are too many risks to human health and safety.
It’s not being mean; it’s tough love designed to keep them alive. I’d rather they get a little scared by someone shaking and throwing a rattle can, or feel the sting of an “unwelcome mat,” or be chased away by loud air horns rather than pay the price of being euthanized when their lack of fear leads them into a home or garage and to threatening a person.
So, again, thanks for all you’ve done to reduce human-bear conflicts in Teller County. Please, if you enjoy seeing the bears wander through the City Above the Clouds, secure your trash, keep your garage doors closed as much as possible, move bird feeders to a place where a bear can’t get or even better do away with it for a few weeks.
If you have questions about this or need some more guidance, please call me at 719-227-5281.
Please help me keep our wildlife wild!
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.