Robotics, computer science, beekeeping, sports shooting, GIS mapping, model rockets, entomology ... with all these options, 4-H is a 21st-century organization that maintains its roots in agriculture and family/consumer science.
“We’re your father’s or grandfather’s 4-H and then some,” said Mark Platten, director of Teller County’s Colorado State University extension office.
For the past 100 years, 4-H has enhanced the lives of kids in Teller County with projects to meet educational needs while providing life skills. It’s a nonprofit educational program open to all youth 5-19 “without discrimination.”
Not everybody knows this, however. So Platten’s mantra these days is “100 years, 100 kids,” a call to increase membership in the county to 100 kids next year, the 100th anniversary of the organization.
“We were so successful with our early years that everybody associates us exclusively with agriculture and family/consumer science, which is our foundation, but we’re so much more,” he said.
Many 4-H projects these days are in line with the new education catchword, STEAM, for curriculum based on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. “Nationally, we’re falling behind in that STEAM category and, unfortunately, are continuing that trend. The U.S. used to be the leader,” Platten said.
With 4-H projects, club members have an extra edge as the projects are supervised with adult volunteers who are experts in their fields while, in turn, provide that inherent cross-generational benefit.
For many, the county fair in Cripple Creek is the culmination of a year’s worth of work. “The kids learn those wonderful adult skills of record-keeping of their projects, including expenses,” Platten said. “We’re giving the kids life skills and hopefully setting them on the track to be productive citizens.”
Learning life skills includes accepting bad news. “I think some of the best lessons come from failure, not placing first, not getting to go to the state fair,” he said. “You really see the tenacity of these kids who come back a second, third and fourth year and finally get that opportunity to excel in their projects.”
There’s a reason 4-H has been around these parts for 100 years. “There are great lessons to be learned in a world where, seemingly, all of our kids get 100% pass-through no matter what happens,” Platten said. “4-H kids are held completely accountable.”
Along with the science/technology projects, the categories include global citizenship, leadership, film making, scrapbooking, photography, welding, home design/décor, visual arts and woodworking. “We’re engaging, want to have kids involved with us, have a good time learning and the opportunity to excel,” Platten said.
For information, visit teller.extension.colostate.edu/programs/4-h/.