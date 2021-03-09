Editor’s note: The Courier published an initial column by Barbara Royal as a trial on Jan. 27 and asked readers to let us know if they’d like to see her as a regular monthly columnist. The responses were overwhelmingly in favor. Look for Royal’s monthly column in this space on the second Wednesday of the month.
The woman had lost her husband nine and one-half years ago due to a massive heart attack. It happened so fast she didn’t have a chance to say goodbye. When I called upon her husband, he appeared in a dark robe, then showed a fish and rolling hills that could have been a desert or a prairie. He finally appeared in a suit. He let us know he was enjoying his life doing the things he loved to do.
All of the images made sense to the woman, who advised her husband had been an archeologist as well as a college professor. The hills would have been in Ohio where he had his digs. The fish, suit and bathrobe all were part of her memory as well.
Her husband was telling her, “Behave yourself,” to which she chuckled and said, “This is so him.” She wanted him to know how much he was missed. He told her, “You have more work to do before you can come here. Mainly stay healthy by not letting fear get you.”
Since she did not get to say goodbye at the time of his passing, there was no closure. The love he kept sending was a healing love and our session helped her say, “It is finished.” She will rest in the love that still exists between them.
Acknowledge the gifts that have been laid before you and take them into your heart.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to your answer.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 39 years. She is a Spiritual Director certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book, “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Her work is to let us know the departed are not lost when they leave their bodies. Contact Barbara at broyalchange@gmail.com. More information is available at her website, broyalchange.com.