Change happens. At age 16, my friend and I worked as maids at the Wishing Well Motel in Crystola. In the afternoon we would ride our horses up the pass and tie them up at the only place in town to get a soda. We knew everyone’s name and everyone’s story. Needless to say, Woodland Park - and all of Teller County - looks very different today.

Growth and modernization is inevitable. It’s a change I can live with. What breaks my heart is the enormous change in how we treat each other. Senior citizens in Teller County all remember a time when we had no clue about other people’s politics. We based our friendships and actions on shared interests and shared needs. When we engaged in family feuds or fought over local issues back then, it was using our own “inventive venting” often followed by a joint effort at a common solution.

I believe what I see happening in our community today is something new and pernicious and divisive. Today’s feuds are fought in Letters to the Editor, over Facebook pages, on Next Door, and at community board meetings using media-generated phrases coined by conflict entrepreneurs because outrage sells. It feels like we’re creating a climate based on “winners” and “losers”. Tribalization will not only stand in the way of relationships; it will stand in the way of progress.

Surely, I can’t be the only person who is both sad and scared by the polarization that has come to our community.

I can’t be the only person who is tired of seeing the same names and the same name-calling. I can’t be the only person who is frustrated by what appears to be a total lack of desire to work together or to really listen to one another.

I desperately want to believe there is a silent majority of Teller County residents who are disheartened by all the invective. A silent majority who hunger for respectful dialogue rather than diatribes whose only impact is to further polarize us. A silent majority who believe that there is a place for respectful listening and productive compromise. And likely we’re also the exhausted majority - fed up with the craziness and ready for something else.

It’s time for us to stand up and speak out. Let our friends, our neighbors, our community organizations and our leaders know this is not who we want to be. That we demand respectful and concrete dialogue that’s solution-oriented and focused on the uniqueness of our local issues., using personalized and productive conversation rather than language provided by national pundits with their own agenda. Let’s show that we're out here and let’s work to depolarize Teller County. If we don’t, we will all lose.

A nation divided against itself cannot stand. Neither can a community.