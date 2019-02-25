Listening to testimony about three ways he attempted to solicit an accomplice to murder his fiancée, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee, 32, looked unfazed. Even hearing about the final act of killing Berreth with a baseball bat got no visible reaction from Frazee in the Teller County courtroom in Cripple Creek Feb. 19.
Frazee, who lives on a ranch in Florissant, was the last person to see Berreth when they exchanged temporary custody of their year-old child, Kaylee, Nov. 22 in the alley behind Berreth’s townhome in Woodland Park.
Berreth was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2. In a conversation that day with a Woodland Park Police officer, which he knew was being recorded, Frazee said that Berreth wanted to break up with him, partly over finances.
In the recording, Frazee said he respected her wishes and together, they could figure out how they would share custody of their child. Prosecutors played the recording during the hearing.
Woodland Park Police Commander Chris Adams obtained an arrest warrant for Frazee Dec. 21, based on evidence found in Berreth’s townhome.
According to testimony provided by Commander Adams and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent Greg Slater, Frazee was having an affair with Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, a nurse who lives in Idaho. The two had known each other for 12 years and she had traveled to Colorado over the years.
Last year, Frazee attempted to have Kenney murder Berreth on three occasions: Sept. 23, Oct. 15 and 21, first with poison in a Starbucks coffee, then with a metal rod, and finally, a baseball bat. Kenney tried to comply each time but backed out, she told investigators.
During the hearing, the investigators said they believe Frazee killed Berreth himself in her living room on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, while the baby was in the back bedroom. Prosecutors alleged that Frazee blindfolded Berreth with a sweater under the guise that he wanted her to guess the odor of a scented candle. Once she was blindfolded, prosecutors alleged Frazee bludgeoned Berreth with a baseball bat. Later that day, Frazee called Kenney and told her to drive from her home in Idaho to Woodland Park.
“You’ve got a mess to clean up,” he said, according to testimony provided during the hearing.
Kenney then drove to Woodland Park from her home in Idaho and did clean up blood in the living room, toilet, bathtub, towel rack, door handle, ceiling and other areas of the bathroom on Nov. 24. According to the arrest warrant, the blood matched the profile for Berreth.
The arrest warrant states that Frazee and Kenney together drove Berreth’s body to Frazee’s Nash Ranch in Fremont County, where they placed it, reportedly stuffed in a black bag, in a barn atop haystacks. Later, they retrieved the remains and took them to Frazee’s property in Teller County where they incinerated Berreth’s body, along with the baseball bat used to kill her, Kenney told investigators. To date, Berreth’s remains have not been found and she is presumed dead.
In subsequent interviews with Kenney, investigators believe that she lied to the FBI, which was also involved in the case. Kenney has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Barreth’s disappearance, telling investigators she helped Frazee avoid suspicion by taking Berreth’s cellphone and disposing of it near Gooding, Idaho, about 40 miles from where Kenney lives. Kenney accepted a plea deal at an advisement hearing Feb. 8 in Teller County in exchange for her testimony against Frazee.
At one point during last week’s hearing, the defense requested that Frazee’s mother, Sheila Frazee, be exempted from testifying.
Dan May, 4th Judicial District Attorney, objected. “I think we have the right to call her and ask questions,” May said.
Judge Scott Sells agreed. As well, the judge said the prosecution had presented enough evidence to show probable cause and set April 8 as the date for a trial. In the meantime, Frazee, who is being held in Teller County jail without bond, is scheduled to enter a plea at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Frazee is charged with six felony counts that include murder in the first degree and solicitation in the first degree.