A woman and a man, both 36, were found dead along a service road in Divide Thursday night, authorities said.

After shots were heard about 10:30 p.m., deputies found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound along Forest Service Road 357, according to a release from the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after, deputies found a deceased man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby, the release stated.

Sheriff's detectives and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the deaths.

Lt. Wes Walter, a spokesman for the Teller County Sheriff's Office, declined to confirm whether the victims had a relationship.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public. 

