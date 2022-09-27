Editor’s note: Introducing a new regular monthly Courier column, “Running With Ruth,” written by Merit Academy ninth-grader Ruth Wiseman. Ms. Wiseman, who has an interest in journalism, plans to write a regular monthly column from the perspective of a teenager living in Woodland Park.
Being a native of Woodland Park makes me part of a slim minority for sure. It seems that the first thing most people ask one another around Teller County when first meeting is, “Where are you from?” A very good question, because for many people in our community, the most likely thing people have in common is that they all came from other places.
The only thing many of us have in common is that we didn’t come from here.
I, though, feeling at times as rare as one of the dinosaurs from the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, am not just from Woodland Park; I was actually born here. In Woodland Park, on a Thursday in August during a summer not unlike the one that’s just wrapped up, when it rained most days. Born not in a hospital in Colorado Springs, or at the then-shiny new hospital on Woodland Park’s outer edge, or in an ambulance transport going down the pass, but in my parents’ house on Browning Avenue under the care of midwives.
And I’ve spent most days since then in the same community, except for a week most summers when it seems like us locals and tourists trade places for a short period of time: Them flooding our highways and backroads looking for a classic Colorado vacation, and my family and I fleeing like rabbits trying to create the same moment anywhere else.
As I’ve gotten a bit older, the other thing I’ve noticed that adults seem to have in common is that they disagree a lot. At least the ones that talk the most. However, that is not what I hope to make the focus of this column, either.
For me, growing up in this wonderful town, I hope to share an aspiring teenager’s account of growing up in our community, coming from a larger family, my life as a child, middle school drama (finally out, thank goodness), and what life is like as a new high schooler, with all the hopes and possibility of life still in front of me. The good and the bad, but mostly the good. And, if I’m lucky, with a bit of humor to make it all the more fun to read.
Come along with me.
If you have any questions or column ideas, please email them to Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com and they will be forwarded to me.
Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.