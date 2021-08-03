Woodland Park School District’s newly installed superintendent, Dr. Mathew Neal, has officially been on the job for just a few weeks. However, he started learning about his new school district soon after he was hired in March.
“I started dialogs with school principals…,” he said. “I’ll spend my first 100 days listening and learning. I didn’t come here with an agenda. I just want to learn about the great things the district has done and find ways to keep doing them. … I want to go out and tell the story of Woodland Park — how we’re doing and where we’re going.”
A Fort Collins native, Neal has spent 18 years leading traditional and nontraditional schools, starting in Brighton and including Denver Public Schools. He spent the last seven years leading American schools in the Middle East, including six and a half years as superintendent of the American Creative Academy, a school for Arab nationals K-12 in Kuwait.
“There’s nothing like a global pandemic to make you appreciate coming home,” he said. “It’s great to be back in Colorado and in America. We’ve chosen as a family to raise our kids in Woodland Park. I was picked by the (school) board but we picked here. Woodland Park has a bright future.”
He and his wife of 20 years bought a house in Woodland Park and moved in about a month ago. Their daughter is entering middle school and their son is in elementary school.
Neal is relying on district staff to help him learn about the city.
“This is the best staff I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “They know more about Woodland Park than anyone. I don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
The listening and learning process includes sitting in on teacher training sessions, meeting with city and county officials, occasionally substitute teaching once the semester starts, speaking at the University of Colorado, Denver and staying connected with colleagues.
“One hour after the school board hired me, the state Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes called and said ‘Welcome to Woodland Park,’” Neal said. “We had done some grant work together. Colorado schools are a small community — we all know each other. I’ve had a chance to work for great superintendents. Two of them were Colorado Superintendents of the Year.”
Listening to the school board is also part of the superintendent’s job. “They have a lot of ideas and my job is to translated those ideas into actions,” he said.
Neal said he believes in being as inclusive as possible. For example, he is welcoming homeschooled students by providing them with a group setting every Wednesday at Summit Elementary School.
He also believes in hiring from inside the organization. He plans to start a Teacher Leader Academy so that future leaders will be in the pipeline. “I’ve done that in two other districts and it’s worked really well,” he said.
Neal added, “I’m impressed by the district’s history and traditions and the great partnership between the district and the city. We have good facilities. We might be small and our sports teams are small but we have them. We are a rural school with urban offerings. … We also have the best teachers.”
One of the first problems Neal faced was updating the district’s COVID-19 policies. The new mask policy was issued on July 22. Masks will not be required, students and staff who are eligible for COVID vaccinations are encouraged, but not required, to get them. Parents of students who become ill with COVID-19 are asked to keep them home and notify their school and the district immediately.
“We will be closely monitoring COVID-19 case rates and any increases in cases from variants,” Neal stated in the news release. “Should a need arise to close a particular class or school we will consult with the Teller County Public Health Department to assess and make the appropriate action.”
The district will continue to monitor any changes from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and will update the current guidance accordingly.
“People are tired,” he said. “Our teachers gave 120 percent (last year). It was a rough year. I hope the next school year is more normal.”
The new school year is rapidly approaching. In early August, there will be a Jump Start for sixth-graders. They will spend four days at the middle school learning about their school, their teachers, where their lockers are located and other important information. School starts on Aug. 24.
Filling board positions
The resignations of Directors Beth Huber and Gwynne Dawdy-Pekron left the RE-2 Board of Education with two vacancies. Amy Wolin was recently appointed to replace Huber, representing Director District B. Last week, Misty Leafers was appointed to replace Dawdy-Pekron in Director District C.
Both new board members will have to run in the Nov. 2 election to keep their directorships.
“If they (Huber and Dawdy-Pekron) had held on until just a few days from now, things would have been different,” Neal said on July 21. “The rules allow the board to appoint new directors to two-year terms if the positions open up within 90 days of an election.”
With that, there will be four director districts listed on the election ballot.
“The new appointees will have a 90-day jump start over other candidates, if they decide to run,” Neal said.