Leading the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade Saturday will be Robert Mericle, representing the American Legion Post No. 1980 and Arlie Kyzer, representing VFW Post No. 6051. Each Post is a beneficiary of the parade this year.
Mericle enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War because he wanted to learn to fly, but spent four years training others to fly. “I was the one who trained the operators who maintained the instruments in the simulators that trained the pilots,” he said.
Retired with his wife, Bonnie, Mericle enjoys camping and fly fishing. He spends his days with Casey, his Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. He also served as chaplain for the local post for 10 years and has participated in activities since the 1980s.
Arlie Kyzer joined the Air Force in 1954 and worked in the intelligence service. He retired in 1974 when he and his wife, Barbara, moved to Teller County. He attended Colorado College and earned a degree in business administration. “I went to work for the postal service and was a supervisor at the Divide Post Office,” he said.
The Kyzers enjoy traveling and have visited 51 countries to date. They enjoy spending time with their four children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Tracie Bennitt provided information on this event to the Courier. For information about the parade events, check lightersideofchristmas.com.