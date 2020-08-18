With an interpretive panel and a view of Pikes Peak, the cog railway car recently acquired by Woodland Park is the focus of a project designed to enhance the local economy.
“This panel would be a prototype for future panels that would be strategically located throughout our downtown,” said Sally Riley, Woodland Park’s planning director. “The panels would interpret Woodland Park’s history, which would provide interest for folks as they’re walking downtown.”
Karla Schweitzer, registrar for the Ute Pass Historical Society, has been tapped to do the research for the interpretive panel.
At the request of Riley at its August meeting, the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority donated $600 toward the research project. Of that amount, $200 came from the remainder of a $12,600 donation by Duane Carter to cover the cost of transporting the car from Manitou Springs to Woodland Park last year.
The car is named “Myrna,” in tribute to Carter’s late wife.
The car was once part of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, whose inaugural ride was in June 1891. Spencer Penrose, who built The Broadmoor, bought the railway in 1925. Last year, The Broadmoor closed the railway for repairs and retired the old cars.
Woodland Park’s then-city councilman Paul Saunier negotiated the agreement between the city and the owners of the hotel, which donated one of three retired cars to the City of Woodland Park. The DDA initiated the project and donated the land in Woodland Station, where the car is displayed.
The interpretive panel project is intended to be a collaboration of the City, the Ute Pass Historical Society, the city’s Historic Preservation Committee, the DDA, Main Street and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
“Our goal will be to apply for a grant through the Certified Local Government State Historical Fund to pay for production of the panels,” Riley said. “This is a project that will create the stage for future panels.”