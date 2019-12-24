During World War II, Camp Ritchie was a top-secret training ground in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Maryland where soldiers were schooled in military intelligence. The men trained there are now popularly known as “The Ritchie Boys.” Many of these men, approximately 2,200 of them, were young Jewish German-speaking refugees who fled Nazi Germany. Their fate was to return to the United States and become American soldiers.
Their language and cultural knowledge about Germany made them the perfect candidates for American military intelligence. Their mission was to gather information from behind enemy lines as the Allied armies moved east through France and into Germany. As part of the D-Day operation, once inside German territory they interrogated prisoners of war, gaining as much information as they could in order to help the Allied Forces. As they moved deeper into enemy territory, they discovered and helped liberate the concentration camps the Nazis had built to exterminate their people. Heartbreakingly, most of those who had left family behind before the war would never see their loved ones again. After the German surrender in the spring of 1945, many of these men stayed in Europe to translate for occupation authorities, and to interrogate war criminals. After the end of war some of them served as translators during the Nuremberg Trials.
The U.S. was not the only Allied country in which soldiers of Jewish descent made a significant impact. In Great Britain they participated in what was known as The Jewish Brigade. In the Soviet Union they participated in the Red Army. On January 27, 1945, the Red Army liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration death camps. In January of 2005, 60 years later, the United Nations General Assembly held a special session and created Resolution A/RES/60/7 which was then passed that November.
This resolution:
• Resolves that the United Nations will designate 27 January as an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.
• Urges Member States to develop educational programs that will inculcate future generations with the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide, and in this context commends the Task Force for International Cooperation on Holocaust Education, Remembrance and Research.
• Rejects any denial of the Holocaust as an historical event, either in full or part;
• Commends those States which have actively engaged in preserving those sites that served as Nazi death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps and prisons during the Holocaust;
• Condemns without reserve all manifestations of religious intolerance, incitement, harassment or violence against persons or communities based on ethnic origin or religious belief, wherever they occur;
• Requests the Secretary-General to establish a program of outreach on the subject of the “Holocaust and the United Nations” as well as measures to mobilize civil society for Holocaust remembrance and education, in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide.
To read the UN resolution in full and to learn more about activities of past remembrances, visit un.org/en/holocaustremembrance/index.shtml
For the past three years, I have had the honor of serving as an annual speaker at the City of Greeley Holocaust Remembrance Event: Voices of the Holocaust.
This year I’ll be presenting in Woodland Park. Please join me at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the Large Meeting Room at the Woodland Park Public Library for the presentation “Jewish American Soldiers of World War II.” This presentation is the inaugural commemoration in our own Teller County community to honor the victims and liberators of the Holocaust. It is my goal to have many more in the years to come.
To learn more about the Ritchie Boys, I highly recommend the book “Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story of the Jews Who Escaped the Nazis and Returned with the U.S. Army to Fight Hitler” by Bruce Henderson.
Michelle Harris the library director for the Rampart Library District. Contact her with questions or column ideas at 687-9281 or michelle@rampartlibrarydistrict.org.