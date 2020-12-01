In the wonderful year of 2020, our world is filled much information and misinformation about diets. It’s hard to know what is best for you and your goals nutritionally. One of the popular trending diets these days is one called “Intermittent Fasting,” sometimes referred to as “I.F.”
The most notorious way to practice I.F. is to fast for 16 hours and to allow an eight-hour eating period daily. Another common method is to fast for 24 hours twice per week. In classic Intermittent Fasting there are no specified food groups to cut out, which I am personally a fan of.
The purpose behind doing I.F. will vary from person to person but some of the most common include: weight loss, resetting metabolism, resetting insulin sensitivity and releasing more Human Growth Hormone to increase muscle and decrease fat. Many who do this report having more energy and a more positive outlook on life as well.
The reason I.F. is favored for weight loss is simple — if you reduce the number of hours spent eating then it is assumed you will enter into a caloric deficit which will result in burning more calories than you are consuming. Easy enough, right? But wait, what about this resetting metabolism and insulin sensitivity? We know that’s beneficial for your fitness and wellness goals as well. When you skip intaking calories, your blood sugar drops, therefore your insulin levels will drop as well. As I’ve discussed in prior articles keeping low blood sugar and insulin levels means your body is using carbs and fats for fuel more efficiently. In short, lower insulin levels make it easier for your body to reach for fat to burn for fuel. Your body tends to use glucose storages in your liver for up to 10-12 hours without eating, and after that you begin to use fat for fuel.
HGH can increase while practicing I.F. for the same reason that your body uses more fat for fuel during fasting, which is a decrease in insulin. When insulin is high, HGH is inhibited. HGH plays an important role in staying healthy. HGH is responsible for recovering from exercise, regulating metabolism, bone density and muscle mass, mental health and many other things. After age 40, HGH decreases significantly and many people are using I.F. to rejuvenate or maintain HGH levels.
The last benefit to I.F. that I find particularly interesting is how the body begins to use autophagy. Autophagy is when your body takes damaged, broken or unused cells and cleans them out. It’s kind of like your body doing a “spring cleaning.” This type of cleansing could help decrease risk for cancer and disease. The reason your body doesn’t do this regularly without fasting is because when your body is stocked up on food, it doesn’t have to perform as efficiently as it can rely on the calories processing in your belly. Although autophagy is great for the body periodically, it is not healthy if it is constant. Overzealous cellular cleaning can lead to problems, according to professionals.
Although I.F. has been considered the “Magic Diet” for a while now, some risks may be present for some populations depending on age, genetics, gender and overall health. I.F. might not be for some women, especially women who are undergoing a lot of stress, getting a lot of exercise, having trouble with sleep, trying to get pregnant, or have problems with thyroid/adrenal glands — says Melissa Groves Azzaro, Integrative Functional Medicine Dietitian. Now what qualifies as a lot of stress or a lot of exercise is very subjective for each woman, so it is best to consult your doctor if you’re interested in I.F.
People who want sustained weight loss and people with diabetes have also been known to avoid I.F. Keep in mind, people lose weight because they are in a caloric deficit and while I.F. might help some people restrict calories, others might find themselves overeating or bingeing during the window that’s allowed for eating. Studies have also showed that weight loss is virtually the same for those who restrict calories as those who use I.F. If you have diabetes or even hypoglycemia, I.F. could prove to be challenging or potentially harmful as well.
It appears that the biggest benefits to Intermittent Fasting are for regaining insulin sensitivity as a sort of “reset button” for your metabolism. Resetting your insulin sensitivity can lead to more HGH release which helps burn fat, add muscle and adds to your quality of health in general. Weight loss may occur as well — not because I.F. is magic, but simply because you are in a calorie deficit, which is attainable through other avenues as well. If you are having trouble getting results out of your workouts or other off-the-wall diets, give I.F. a shot. The potential body reset may be exactly what you were looking for.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.