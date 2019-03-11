The bald eagle rescued from a culvert near Lake George in February is not expected to fly again. “He has a dislocated shoulder and we are consulting with the veterinarian about how best to proceed,” said Diana Miller, wildlife rehabilitation manager at the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo. “He is resting comfortably and is in good spirits.”
For the eagle, it’s been a long journey since he was injured and landed in an area near Eleven Mile State Park. According to Denise Kelly, who lives near the park, her neighbor, Cory Dunkin, discovered the eagle while walking his dog.
The two returned to the site and tried to capture the bird but instead the eagle fled to the drainage culvert, apparently scared, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A subsequent call for help to the agency reached CPW volunteer Joe Kraudelt, who drove to the canyon armed with a fishing net and a large plastic dog kennel to catch and transport the eagle.
“It was trapped under the road in a culvert that was 24-inches in diameter and 20 feet long,” Kraudelt said.
The ensuing rescue was a team effort of neighbors, including Kelly, Dunkin and Kraudelt. “A slender member of the rescue team squeezed inside to chase the injured eagle toward Kraudelt and other rescuers at the other end of the culvert,” the release states. The dramatic rescue occurred in temperatures near zero and involved pulling the eagle out on a sled through deep snow.
“We worked three hours until finally I was able to get my net over it,” Kraudelt said. “One of the guys grabbed its wings and I grabbed its talons and we put it in our dog crate. It was a real team effort.” Kelly photographed the entire operation.
Three days after the rescue, the eagle was taken to the Pueblo raptor center. “We are stabilizing the bird and trying to give him some quality of life,” said Miller, the wildlife manager, who said no one knows how the bird was injured. In addition to the dislocated shoulder, the eagle has an injured talon. “These are severe injuries,” she said, adding that the eagle is probably around 6 or 7 years old.
There are several possibilities for the bird’s future, including being a source for education at a Native American facility, Miller said.
The eagle has been through a lot, beginning with the injury followed by being scared into the culvert. “This is a great example of why we wish the neighbors had called us first,” said Bill Vogrin, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region. “We appreciate their efforts, which were well-intentioned, but CPW should have been called first.”