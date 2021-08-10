There are mixed feeling about the new parking kiosks in Green Mountain Falls. Some hate it, while others have no problem with paying for parking after two hours.
The kiosks were recently installed in town as part of a two-year pilot program with Interstate Parking of Colorado, which invested $200,000 for kiosks and signs. Parking payment is required only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There are 250 designated parking spots in town.
A reporter’s informal survey of motorists in town over the past two weeks generated a variety of comments.
“I’m OK with the kiosks,” said Matthew Gulish of Colorado Springs. “I love the hike on the Catamount Trail.”
While Gulish was hiking on day that didn’t require parking fees, he said, “I would have paid.”
But Mike Frey, who owns The Painted Bear gift shop, is not happy about the kiosks. “Or customers are upset, some say they are not coming back,” Frey said.
Frey scoffs at the idea of using a QR code that’s posted the signs in the main part of town as an alternative to the kiosks. “We don’t even have cell service here,” he said.
Apparently, Frey is on to something. “We tried the online scanner but it didn’t take,” said Jim and Susan, who declined to give their last name. “This is our first go at it.”
The couple from the Dallas area in Texas didn’t seem too concerned about not paying. “We plan to be gone about 2.5 hours,” Jim said.
But Chipita Park resident Gil Wohler is livid over a ticket his wife got after she parked in front of a business on Ute Pass Avenue. Since she did not pay the fine within 10 days, the company doubled the amount, to $64.
“This is an eyesore for the town,” he said, referring to the signs as well as the kiosks. “It’s just another tax.”
A key piece of the new parking plan is Heath Burris, Interstate’s customer service manager, who walks along Ute Pass Avenue on weekends to field parking questions. In fact, Wohler ran into Burris along the avenue and had his ticket voided when he explained that his wife didn’t see the kiosk.
Walking in the park on a recent Saturday, a family said they knew nothing about the kiosks. “We’re not local,” said the woman, apparently unaware of the managed parking plan.
A hiker parked near the creek was surprised to see the kiosks. “I prefer not to pay for parking,” said Maren, who declined to give her last name. Nonetheless, she put her credit card in the slot and paid $4 for four hours to cover the $2 an hour cost after the first two free hours.
“I’m going to run for a couple of miles on the trail and then see,” she said.
Like Wohler, Chad Brinkley of Cascade said he is disgusted over having to pay for parking when he lives so close to Green Mountain Falls. Nonetheless, he put his credit card in the kiosk on a recent day to pay for six hours of parking. “Regretfully,” he said. “I think this is a big crop of crap.”
Over at The Pantry restaurant, Ben Stephens has been against the plan since day one. “My customers hate the kiosks,” Stephens said.
Some customers haven’t figured out the system yet, he added. “People are putting money in on Wednesdays!” he said.
By the end of July, Burris, along with his partner Kenzie Boothby, had met many of the town’s residents.
According to Interstate Parking’s owner, Gareth Lloyd, the town could see $40,000 in annual revenue from the system. The town receives 70% of the proceeds from the kiosks and scanner, while the company retains 30%. “Most towns split the proceeds 50-50,” said. “But our town manager, Angie Sprang, negotiated the 70/30 split.”
Mayor Jane Newberry said she is pleased with the reaction of the residents, many of whom expressed anger last year over scofflaws who parked and blocked driveways. “I’ve had people pull me aside in the grocery store and other places to thank me for the managed parking,” she said. “The reason we did this is to make the quality of life better for the residents. I believe we are starting to see the benefits.”