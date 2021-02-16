Indian Creek Property Owners Association will be conducting ITS 4th Fire Mitigation Workday of 2021 on Saturday, March 20. Their continuing momentum has more Indian Creek residents joining their “posse,” having fun, learning the benefits of fire mitigation, and little by little, making Indian Creek and Teller County safer.
Concerned homeowners from other areas have decided to come to ICPOA’s fire mitigation workdays to learn from the group with thoughts of taking the movement back to their neighborhoods. The ICPOA February fire mitigation effort included volunteers from two nearby neighborhoods.
ICPOA encourages anyone interested in their work to show up, get some fresh air, and meet the other ICPOA volunteers. Donald Moore, fire mitigation chair, said, “We will be working in the outdoors and in the sunshine ... Everyone is welcome to be a member of the ICPOA Fire Mitigation Posse.”
Last month, the group cut standing dead aspens into firewood and moved slash, “ladder fuel,” and other debris to burn piles at Spring Creek Drive in Divide. On March 20 they will be working at another property in Indian Creek on Pathfinder Road in Florissant. The group has grown from five volunteers to 21 in just a few months.
“We have fun,” said Toni Moore, ICPOA secretary, and the group’s unofficial cook. “I experiment with cooking in a cast iron Dutch oven over the fire embers. So far, everyone seems to like the food.” The group also shares drinks, desserts and other treats at each gathering.
“Our objective is to continue the ICPOA efforts of fire mitigation and bring value to Indian Creek residents. I bring a small electric saw and a regular chainsaw out to help with the wood whacking,” said John Rakowski. “Working together provides an opportunity for fellowship, enhances fire mitigation in our area, and assists neighbors who burn firewood.”
Volunteers can bring chainsaws, rakes, gloves and other mitigation items if they have them. “We will need assistance in loading cut wood into trucks and trailers, and someone to keep an eye on the fire” Toni Moore said. “We will also be activating the Teller County Burn Permit that has been obtained by the property owners — so there will be an active burn on site to assist with not only providing warmth, but also to eliminate our slash.”
TayloRae Gilbert is studying sustainability at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She joined the group to fulfill the requirements for a class project. “I learned some chainsaw safety and how to handle the chainsaw today. It was fun to be outside working with all the other volunteers,” Gilbert said.
After each workday the group delivers, at no charge, the firewood generated to a home using wood for heat. Should you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Don Moore at 719-839-0860 or tihsreed@gmail.com.