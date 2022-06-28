Freedom is a precious gift earned and given to us by our ancestors. Its value is not truly appreciated until it is threatened to be taken away. We are witnessing that today as the Ukrainian people are fiercely resisting the Russian invasion to preserve their independence and protect their freedom.
It is a hard fought and costly battle. Our ancestors paid this price forward for us with their blood and treasure. Let us stop to observe and honor our gift of freedom on Independence Day in the Gold Camp District.
The Gold Camp Association and the Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion Post 171 are observing and celebrating our freedom in Cripple Creek’s District Museum parking lot on Monday, July 4. The schedule includes food and beverages at noon, three live bands starting at 1 p.m., a patriotic speaker, beer tent, root beer floats, patriotic merchandise, first responders and their vehicles, the Cripple Creek donkeys, and other attractions.
Come ring the bell for freedom, receive copies of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, and visit with veterans who helped preserve our independence.
The Double Eagle Hotel & Casino will host festivities on the roof of the parking garage after the Cripple Creek District Museum area activities wind down at 8 p.m. City-sponsored fireworks will start when it’s dark after 9 p.m.
Elevate your adventures … Experience the Gold Camp!