WOODLAND PARK • The city council started off the new year with a handful of appointments to a trio of boards at its Jan. 5 meeting. These included the Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission and Board of Review. Several incumbents were reelected to their respective boards while newcomers were denied amid what some on Council felt were questionable qualifications.
The BOA had two available regular positions and two alternate positions available. The Council received two applications, both of which were submitted by incumbents.
Lou Ramon was reelected to the BOA. As an incumbent, Ramon has been on the board for approximately seven years, the past four of which he has served as chairman.
Ramon revealed plans to suggest term limits for BOA members this year to the planning commission, meaning this could be his last term. As a former NASA engineer in Houston, Ramon has worked on several space projects. The motion to approve Ramon passed and the vote was unanimous at 7-0.
Nick Abercrombie, like Ramon, is an engineer. He has been on the BOA for the past two years. He made his case to continue in the role, saying he likes serving as an example to his children to serve the community and give back. The motion to approve him passed and the vote was unanimous at 7-0.
The commission had four open positions, and the committee received three applications, one from an incumbent and two from new candidates. To start, Councilmember David Ott asked about the skill sets required for board appointment, in response to which City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq explained that the individual must “possess qualities that are compatible with the commission’s purpose and authority.”
Larry Larsen, an incumbent who has achieved two terms on the Planning Commission, said he enjoys the responsibility and privilege of serving. He has more than four decades of experience working as a planner in both the public and private sectors, plus as a member of the commission. Larsen pointed to an important project involving a code changes update that the commission will be entertaining. The motion to approve Larsen passed and the vote was unanimous at 7-0.
The motion for two new applicants to the planning commission ignited some tensions. Ott questioned whether the qualifications presented were compatible with city planning, pointing to a committee comprising extensive experience in planning. He also bemoaned the idea of putting a “butt in the seat,” saying that they need actual qualifications and skills.
Councilmember Frank Connors stated that nothing in their charter says you must be qualified, emphasizing that citizens are volunteering their time. Councilmember Robert Zuluaga also embraces citizen engagement even if not everyone’s an expert, saying: “It is important for us to engage our community members. And there are many in this community who feel intimidated to come up before Council because they feel they’re not good enough to serve our city. I think that’s doing a huge disservice to our community.”
Zuluaga said the council hasn’t received an abundance of applications.
Both motions for the new applicants failed, one of which resulted in a tie after Councilmember Rusty Neal recused himself.
The Board of Review had four available regular positions and a pair of alternate positions. Council received one application.
Jeff Cahill, a licensed sign contractor who has served nearly a decade to the Board of Review, made his case to be reappointed to the board. Cahill described “misgivings about the quality of some of our building personnel,” which he described as a “big deal” to him. He’d like to see testing implemented for builders.
Separately, the council green-lighted the transfer of liquor licenses to a pair of businesses. These included the transfer of a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License from Woodland Park Country Lodge to Sara Hutchison for Over Ice LLC and another license from the Swiss Chalet to new owner Roberto Calcagno of Swiss Operations LLC.
Both transfers were approved, and both business owners were present to detail some of their plans for their respective dining establishments.
Hutchison shared the inspiration for the name “Over Ice” at the Woodland Park Country Lodge venue, saying that she wants to give the locals a nice place to go, especially in the wake of the closing of the Carmen: A Tapas Bar and Grill.
Her inspiration for the name Over Ice reflects her preference for beverages over ice, such as specialty iced teas and lemonades, both of which she plans to make available at the outside bar in the summer. The menu will be light to start including soups and breads for the winter, with plans to expand into grilling in the warmer months. The vote for the liquor license transfer passed unanimously with a 7-0 vote.
Also present was Roberto Calcagno, new owner of the Swiss Chalet. Calcagno, whose wife Elizabeth was also present, expressed his excitement and honor for taking over the iconic restaurant in Woodland Park. He explained how the Swiss Chalet, the first restaurant he visited after moving to Colorado, has always been a family-owned establishment, a legacy the previous owners wanted to continue.
He described the changes that are being made to the restaurant as “very minimal,” such as new flooring and ceiling, and a revised menu. While the menu will keep some existing items, it will be expanded to include more European dishes.
Calcagno’s experience with European cuisine, coupled with that of the Swiss Chalet’s new chef, who has experience at Michelin-star restaurants in California, will elevate the food scene in the city, he said.
Calcagno aims to reopen the restaurant Jan. 20. The vote for the liquor license transfer passed unanimously with a 7-0 vote.