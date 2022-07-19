Of the 20 kindergarteners who attended Woodland Park’s first kindergarten class in 1959-60, eight were among the 51 Woodland Park High School seniors who graduated in 1972.
“That was the biggest graduating class to that point,” Fredi (Hermann) Beck said.
Beck is visiting the area for the summer and is the chief planner for the WPHS Class of 1972’s 50th reunion. She was a member of that first kindergarten class, which was held in the former Faith Lutheran Church. “I think it was located where the (Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center) is located,” Beck said, adding, “A lot has changed since 1972.”
Beck’s father, Eric Hermann, served on the Woodland Park school board when the kindergarten was added. The kindergarten moved into the lower level of Ute Pass Cultural Center the following school year, allowing K-12 grades to be offered in a single building
“Our playground was where the Midland Pavilion is now — it was all gravel, then,” Beck said. “We used to ice skate on the tiny pond in City Park (Memorial Park), and they would light fires in the old chimney, which I’m happy to see is still there.”
Of the many historic events to touch the class through those years, two hit especially hard — the death of Eric V. Dickson in the Vietnam War and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. Dickson, who was killed in action on May 31, 1968, was the only Woodland Park/Teller County resident to die in Vietnam
“We were a K-12 school, we all knew each other, we all rode the bus together,” Beck said. “Eric was five or six years ahead of us, but we knew him. That was the first time the war hit us. We were in third grade when Kennedy was assassinated — that was the first time most of us noticed anything political.”
Death has not been a stranger to the class.
“As far as we can tell, we’ve lost six class members over the years,” Beck said. “We’ve been working hard to find all the graduates, but if we missed anyone, if someone didn’t get an invitation, if there was a death we don’t know about, please email me at classy5465@aol.com.”