When the Hensleys lost their 13-year-old son, Jaden, in February, they knew their healing would come through helping others in their mountain community. The Jadenator Classic Golf Tournament will make its debut in September at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center in Woodland Park and the funds raised will benefit youth in Teller County.
“Jaden brought so much light to our lives and those of family, friends, classmates and so many more. We hope to continue to spread this light to others by providing financial assistance for children in Teller County to pursue their passions,” said Jaden’s mother, Kristi Hensley of Woodland Park.
The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Woodland Park golf course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m.
One round of golf, a golf cart, lunch and prizes are included in registration and all players must bring their own golf clubs. Individuals can register for $60 or a team of four players can register for $220.
A silent auction will be held following the tournament that includes a donated John Elway helmet and football.
Families can apply for grants from the money raised at the tournament that will allow their children to attend a summer camp or join a sports league, Kristi Hensley said. She hopes to have the applications available by next spring.
“When he was younger, Jaden once said, ‘There is darkness in this world, but with the bad comes a stronger force of good,’” she said.
To register and for more information, email jadenatorclassic@gmail.com.
