There were people everywhere those two days in May and June. With brooms, buckets, bags and smiles, 193 citizens spruced up downtown Woodland Park in a sort of mad frenzy of cleaning.
They were dressed in orange vests, a visible sign of that community spirit.
The first cleanup, sponsored by Woodland Park Main Street May 24, was a postponement due to the spring snowstorm a few days before. “The mini-cleanup was just for the downtown area and there were 22 volunteers and three city employees who participated,” said Jan Wilson, a member of Main Street. “The volunteers swept sidewalks, washed windows and pulled weeds.”
As well, volunteers removed a grate in Woodland Square to clean the drain of dirt and weeds.
If that weren’t enough, on June 8, 168 citizens responded to the call to get the downtown whipped into shape, doing a repeat but with more people cleaning more surface. “It’s so nice to see people come out and clean up, basically other people’s garbage,” Wilson said. “I’m so proud to be involved.”
The reward comes after the bags are filled, with a barbecue on the green between the library and the Ute Pass Cultural Center.