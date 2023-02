LAKE GEORGE • An abundance of sunshine was available at Eleven Mile Reservoir for the inaugural Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Several people came to enjoy the ice skating, hockey, ice fishing, curling on a much larger than typical scale, and other games and activities.

Park rangers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were on hand to instruct and help and of course play along.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the fun, right down to the hot chocolate.