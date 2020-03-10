Of Teller County’s 20,600 registered voters, 52% went to the polls for Colorado’s presidential primary March 3.
“I think that’s great,” said Krystal Brown, the county’s clerk and recorder, reporting to the commissioners March 5. “We have a lot of new election judges this time trying to gear up for the presidential election.”
To date, 32.2% of people who own land or homes have paid their property taxes for a total of $11,198,995.
“Overall, we’re slightly ahead of where we were last year; I would not attribute that to any kind of trend except that in February we had an extra day,” said Mark Czelusta, county treasurer. “Of note, there has been a dramatic spike in the increase in the number of online payments, whether by credit, debit cards or electronic checks.”
A reflection of how difficult it is to score funds to help lessen the negative impacts of gaming in Cripple Creek, requests by agencies and nonprofits were short by 27.72%.
Six recipients in Teller County split $1,466,436 from the Department of Local Affairs’ Limited Gaming Impact Fund, the money to be distributed at the discretion of the county administrator, Sheryl Decker. “My recommendation is that Teller County Jail, Patrol and 4th Judicial District be funded at 70.29% of their requests,” Decker said. “And the three nonprofits that are part of our program are funded at 86.14% of what they requested.”
The results of the distribution: Teller County Jail, $576,031; Teller County Patrol, $377,390; 4th Judicial District, $293,657; Community of Caring, $182,617; Community Partnership, $29,004; and CASA, $7,737.