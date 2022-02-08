It is clear there is a great deal of interest and some division within our community regarding local education. I am writing to support and encourage teachers who have been working diligently to educate our youth on the front lines of the pandemic and to support the professional and constructive efforts by our new superintendent and administrators.
I was a teacher, curriculum specialist and administrator for 34 years in both traditional and charter schools until I retired in 2018. I grew up in Woodland Park and I am a graduate of Woodland Park High School.
The new school board members were elected with an agenda for reform, yet they are taking time to get to know the schools and current curriculum, and to listen to parents and other constituencies. Community members are attending board meetings and speaking about their values and perspectives. These developments are all good for our families and our schools so long as people listen to each other with respect and choose to assume good intentions of each other and of school employees.
The board has asked the district to conduct a comprehensive curriculum review. This is not something to fear, in fact curriculum should be reviewed and revised regularly. This is a great time for the next review, while parent and community interest and engagement are high. The board is also reviewing the district policy regarding the teaching of “controversial issues.” I have read the board policy and encourage others to read it as well. I feel it is a suitable and strong policy that meets the needs of both parents and teachers. It will be interesting to see what concerns and changes are brought forward.
Some worry about the invitation for Merit Academy to resubmit their application to be a district sponsored charter school. I would like to see us reframe our conversations about charter schools. Many people have positions for or against charter schools in general without regard to the specific details of a particular charter school. A British economist once said, “education is a classic divergent problem because there are people of intelligence and good will who have widely different ideas of what constitutes a good education.”
The task for evaluating a charter application is to ensure that the proposed school will meet quality and legal standards and that the charter organization has the resources, skill sets and support to be able to deliver a “good education.” Charter and non-charter schools need not be adversaries. These are all public schools, and, in our community, these are all our children.
I hope Woodland Park citizens will continue to be engaged with the school district by attending board meetings, volunteering in classrooms, learning about the curriculum, and speaking with teachers, administrators, and board members. Our schools are not “government schools,” they are public schools, and we are the public. Let’s come together as a community of caring adults who all want the best possible education for our children and find ways to work together toward that common goal.
Holly (George) Sample is a resident of Florissant.