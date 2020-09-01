With harrowing tales of rescue missions on the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, in the wilderness or in deep ravines, Teller County Search and Rescue continues to save lives. They do this at no charge, in any kind of weather.
While others were huddled at home during the bomb cyclone, the raging blizzard of March, 13 2019, the SAR teams were out. “When we had the ‘snowpocalypse,’ we drove around making sure there weren’t people on the side of the roads; if so, we brought them to shelter,” said Heather Davis. “Oh, yeah, it was awful.”
They rescued 36 people that day. “We had teams going all over because there are so many roads in Teller County,” Davis said.
The calls for help can be jarring. “We have helped out on FBI searches, looking for evidence or body recovery,” said Lisa Matasso. “We looked for Kelsey Berreth” (the Woodland Park resident who was murdered by her fiancé Patrick Frazee; her remains have yet to be found).
In a county known for its plentiful hunting grounds, the teams are on alert. “Last year, a hunter’s truck got stuck way out past Hackett Gulch; he knew where he was but it was just blizzarding and nobody could get to him,” Matasso said. “So we went out and got him, brought him back on snowmobiles.”
And when cellphones don’t work in the wilderness, regular check-ins and GPS can fail as well. “Hunters sometimes get stuck in blizzards or they decide to stay an extra day and don’t tell their wives,” Davis said.
In the initial shutdown due to the coronavirus, the teams took a breather. “People were staying home for two months, but now it’s starting to hit full swing,” Matasso said.
The virus has interrupted the SAR team’s regular training schedule, which they now do via the Zoom platform or live video. Nonetheless, the teams remain ready to go with 150 hours of training a year to include certification in Wilderness First Aid.
“We really have to stay in shape, try to hike all of the trails around here often,” Davis said. “That’s so we know them in the daytime because at night things are very different looking. We have apps on our phones for our GPS.”
The teams, who work under the direction of the sheriff’s office, are ready for just about anything. “We train at night so we can function as a team when it’s 2 a.m., freezing and snowing outside,” Matasso said.
Davis and Matasso recently recalled a dicey hike in Paradise Cove near Guffey that turned out to be a bust.
“We climbed over rocks, lowered somebody down the rocks to make sure nobody had fallen into the waterfall,” Davis said.
They gave up at 3 a.m. Three days later, they learned the “lost” hiker left his friends, hiked out by himself and got a ride to Manitou Springs. “It happens,” Davis said.
A nonprofit organization, Teller County Search and Rescue is funded by fundraisers, donations and grants, the most recent from the Department of Local Affairs and Newmont Mining Corp.
In addition, search expenses can be covered, in part, when residents buy the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue Card, CORSAR. At $3 for a year, or $12 for five years, the funds provide reimbursement for expenses incurred during missions.
For now, however, the team members buy their own gear and consider the late-night or early-morning calls a privilege. “We do it because we love it, love serving our community,” Matasso said. “And we all want to be outside anyway.”