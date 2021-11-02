Candidates for the Woodland Park School District Board Gary Brovetto and Paula Levy exchanged opinions about issues affecting the district, including teachers’ salaries, the district’s Summit Learning Platform and the politicization of the election at a forum held Oct. 25.
The two are running for a four-year term to represent District D within Gateway Elementary School boundaries.
Carrol Harvey, former Woodland Park Mayor pro tem, served as the moderator while two high-school students were the timekeepers for the hourlong forum. Harvey selected the questions, many of them submitted by voters to the district’s website.
Brovetto, Suzanne Patterson, David Rusterholtz and David Illingworth are running as a block that emphasizes their identity as “conservative.” The Republican Central Committee in Teller County funded ads in The Courier for the four.
Harvey brought the issue into the open at the forum, asking if either candidate had accepted donations from a group. Levy answered in the negative and said her donations, all unsolicited, came from individuals. “The fact that there is a line drawn in the sand is very disheartening,” Levy said. “It’s bad, because the election should be about the kids and not about party lines.”
Brovetto disagreed. “I’m a conservative and a Republican and believe in a traditional classical education,” he said. “If people are concerned about what’s going on and want to get the message out that supports those ideals, there’s no reason we can’t support this on party lines or with individuals.”
The two agreed that to attract and maintain a high-quality staff, the district needs to raise salaries. “Offer them better pay, a supportive environment and the resources they need so they can do their job,” Brovetto said. “I think we can pare resources at the administrative level. Teachers need to make enough money so they can live up here.”
Levy emphasized the dedication of teachers such as Lauren Lehmann, who has taught art at Gateway Elementary School for 23 years. “Lauren drives from Colorado Springs in snow and all kinds of weather,” she said. “Ask teachers why they stay. Pay is a big factor, but teachers don’t get in the field for the pay.”
Lehmann, who was in the audience, received a round of applause.
To a question about prioritizing the budget, Brovetto said the district should consider the efficacy of spending $6.5 million for administration and $12 million for teachers’ salaries — out of a $34 million annual budget. “We need to take a look at that,” he said.
On the other hand, Levy said she trusted the work of the district’s finance director, Brian Gustafson, to handle the budget. As well, she said the district was justified in hiring mental-health counselors to help staff and students deal with the effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns. “The students were isolated, didn’t see their friends, were in a room by themselves, so I know for a fact that we spent money on an increase in counselors,” she said.
The two were split on their opinions about the role of the school board. “The board’s role is to represent the parents and be able to develop policies and academic curriculum,” Brovetto said. “We need to tell the superintendent what we want our kids to learn. We can bring back classical traditional education from the Greeks, the Romans, and look at the great works, look at establishing curriculum around ‘1776’ programs.”
Levy disagreed. “The board is elected to guide and direct the superintendent, not to tell him how to do his job. He is the one who hires and fires; he is the one who has contact with the teachers,” she said. “We are not there to change policy or the way our district is run. If that’s the thought, that’s going to take years. One policy will take months to change.”
Regarding the Summit Learning program, Brovetto acknowledged Levy’s support for the computer-driven education, which the district uses, in part. The program is a source of controversy among parents.
“During the pandemic, our kids knew exactly how to transfer from classroom to at-home learning. Our kids didn’t miss a beat with COVID because they knew how to keep their work up and show to do it on a computer,” Levy said.
Brovetto added, “Teachers needs resources and I think we need to provide as many resources as we and if Summit Learning is one of the elements of those resources, then, by golly, let’s do it!” he said.