I experienced flashbacks during Attorney General Phil Weiser’s recent “listening session” in Woodland Park to gather views about the Albertsons-Kroger merger. At issue was whether the merger would lessen competition.

I thought how ironic that a government official claim to championing competition. To me, “I’m here from government to promote competition.” sounded a lot like “I’m here from government to help.” Competition is about consumer choice; government is about bureaucrats choosing for consumers.

I spent much of my working career in telecommunications. Broadly speaking, I worked to convince government officials that competition was not only possible, but would be an improvement over the beloved regulated Ma Bell monopoly.

Everybody in government knew for a fact that telecommunications is a natural monopoly. Competition was not only impossible, but competition would erode the system of subsidies that officials firmly believed kept telephone rates affordable. In those days, for example, it was illegal to make a long-distance call from Cripple Creek to Denver using competitors like Sprint because government believed monopoly was good and competition was bad.

Those omniscient government officials turned out to be utterly bone-headed and wrong. For example, I transmitted these words to the Courier using Starlink, a competitive broadband offering that actually serves rural America.

And my local communication service? A handheld Verizon smartphone that fits in my pocket. If Verizon fails to provide me with a service I am willing to buy, I can change my service to AT&T, T-Mobile, or Apple. Many of us of a certain vintage can recall those shoe-sized cell phones engineered by the Ma Bell monopoly.

Competition is also coming to monopoly electric service. The solar panels at my house freed me from the $200/month service provided by the Black Hills Energy monopoly. Eventually, my solar panels will charge my cars and free me from being forced to enrich the despotic House of Saud.

In a competitive world, firms must innovate and offer competitive price/service bundles to win the business of those consumers. In such a world, firms are not guaranteed customers or revenues, they must EARN their customers and revenues. In contrast, monopolies only must convince bureaucrats that their “service” is what the market needs.

Many reject competition in favor of socialism where government makes choices for consumers. Why? Because government “experts” know what consumers truly want and can always provide a better service – like that shoe-sized cell phone of the 1980s.

Public schools are an obvious example of a government-provided monopoly offering where many believe only “expert” government employees and government-controlled schools should educate our children. Courier readers regularly see that public education is characterized by political fights about curriculum, fights with charter schools, unions defending their turf, revenues coming from property taxes rather than earned, abysmal graduation rates, and declining enrollment (which is consumers sending a message public officials).

It reminds me of the early days of competition in telecommunications. Public education is just the Ma Bell of our age.