Cripple Creek’s casinos are staying open on a week-by-week basis as talks with the state continue.
Cripple Creek City Administrator Ray White reported at last week’s city council meeting that Teller County representatives met with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to keep casinos open for another week with the state at COVID-19 Level Orange. They’ll keep meeting to keep the reprieves going
City Finance Director Paul Harris said the number of positive cases in Cripple Creek has jumped by 29% since Dec. 8.
“Unfortunately, two (more) Teller County residents died from COVID-19,” he said. “We were stable at four deaths for months and then two died in one week, bringing our total to six.”
The weekly Teller County COVID-19 report is available on the city’s website, cityofcripplecreek.com.
In other business, Melissa Harmon, general manager of Newmont Mining Company’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, with assistance by Katie Blake, gave the mine’s quarterly report. They presented a slideshow that explored the mine’s environmental, social and governmental performance.
The mine has lost one employee to COVID-19, an 18-year employee who lived in El Paso County and likely caught the disease off-site, Harmon said.
After the first two employees or contractors tested positive, the mine was required to report an outbreak. Since March, there have been 43 positive cases at the local mine among the 545 employees and contractors.
“This is a time for renewed vigilance,” Harmon said. “We’re following CDC and state protocols, we screen everyone every morning. We encourage employees to take advantage of our generous paid-leave program and stay home if they have symptoms or exposure. At this point we have only five active cases. With mining, it’s easy to social distance.”
Harmon added that in the early days of the pandemic, Newmont established a $2 million COVID Community Support Fund, which, so far, has contributed $750,000 to local communities.
The current mine-life plan will take active mining to 2027, processing will continue to 2036 and reclamation and closure to 2042. Closure monitoring will continue to 2055.
“We’re still exploring mining opportunities, both surface and underground, to extend the mine’s life,” Harmon said.
The mine’s cyanide management plan was recently recertified according to the International Cyanide Management Code, she added.
Blake said the scope of the mine’s Amendment 13 has allowed it to convert a formerly active part of the mine into a processing facility so that there is no need to expand the mine’s boundaries. Once the mine is closed, reclamation will include partial backfill and reclamation.
“Reclamation will include regrading and reseeding, turning the hills visible from Cripple Creek from brown to green,” she said.
According to the slide presentation, in 2019, the mine paid $11 million in taxes to state and local governments and its direct suppliers paid $16 million. The mine supported 2,138 jobs, 558 of which were direct mine employees and the rest were from Colorado’s service, manufacturing and trade sectors.
Harmon also invited citizens to check out the mine’s “StoryMap” database, which collects historical and cultural information about the mine. The database was is available on the company website.
Additionally, council approved:
• The first reading of an ordinance that would raise the stakes on a single bet from $100 to unlimited, and allow casinos to add new, state-approved games of chance in accordance with Colorado Constitutional Amendment 77, which was approved by voters on Nov. 3.
• A resolution recognizing 911 dispatchers as first responders, acknowledging the impact and reliability that is required of dispatchers. As first responders, they will receive the same physical- and mental-health benefits as other first responders.
• A Colorado Department of Transportation grant through the its Transportation Alternatives Program for design and construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters on Galena, Crystal and Prospect streets.
• A resolution that will allow the city mayor to appoint members of council as Council Specialists for the duration of their terms of office. These specialists will lead and oversee the study, planning and implementation of certain city policies in the areas of events, housing, building rehabilitation and others.
• A Community Development Block Grant agreement between the city and Community of Caring.
• A one-year lease with Edge Wellness and Rehabilitation for office space at the city-owned Medical Plaza.
• The appointment of judges Jason Berns and Joseph Dirschel as backup/associated judges to Judge Ed Colt, who presides over the Cripple Creek Municipal Court.