Editor’s note: I yield this space, typically reserved for the “From the Editor” column, to this timely tribute to the late Dar Naccarato, formerly of Woodland Park.
The death of a close and dear friend is cause for both personal grief as well as a celebration of a life well lived. It is therefore with profound sorrow that I write concerning the passing of Darwin Naccarato, who lived an exemplary life, and was a man I deeply admired.
Darwin was a person who brought a noteworthy humility to his personal relationships. Therefore, it was years before I learned that his professional career was marked by extraordinary success as a COO and CFO in the medical and health care arena.
Upon retirement, he began a lengthy tenure as a professor at three universities, teaching graduate and undergraduate business and health care administration courses, as well as marketing and financial management. Although he complained about the administrative headaches, he found great rewards in developing the talents of his numerous students.
Beyond these accomplishments, Darwin was actively involved in the Woodland Park community. His volunteer work included treasurer and board member at Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association, president of the Mountain Arts Council, president of the Woodland Park Community Singers, and music director of the Rampart Rock’n Jazz (founding member).
Darwin’s love of community extended to the realm of politics, and in November 2019 he was chosen from a field of eight candidates to fill a vacancy on City Council.
Additional volunteer work included chair of the Community Investment Committee, which played a key role in bringing integrity to City Council’s work.
He also chaired the Culture, Arts and Historic Preservation Committee for the city’s comprehensive plan, served on the Charter Review Committee, and was a member of the WP Marketing Task Force.
In early 2014, some friends and I started a men’s dinner group, and we gathered monthly to share updates on our personal lives.
We also engaged in wide-ranging discussions on military history, physics, economic theory, changes in the design of American automobiles, aeronautics, and the founding of our Republic; Darwin loved every aspect of these gatherings and was an enthusiastic participant.
Known for his passion for our nation’s history, Darwin had an uncanny aptitude for inserting memorable quotes from our Founding Fathers into our discussions. Among his favorites was John Adams, who wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
However, beneath his erudition and love of learning, it was Darwin’s care and concern that he brought to our friendship that I found so endearing. He always inquired about my life, and took a real interest in my aspirations and challenges, as well as the many joys.
But at the deepest level it was Darwin’s Catholic faith that informed and directed his life, that is, his love of God, and our Savior, Jesus Christ.
I recall a quote from 2 Corinthians that he cherished, which reflected his spiritual focus: “So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
Although I was profoundly saddened to learn of Darwin’s passing, the sorrow began to lift when I remembered his abiding faith, and I heard the Almighty whisper, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Godspeed Darwin.
Philip Mella, a former resident of Woodland Park and former regular columnist for The Courier, resides in Arizona.