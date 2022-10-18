In my last column, “Making your home competitive in today’s market” (Sept. 21), I pointed out several actions home sellers may want to take to make their home more competitive in our changing home market. The primary action I touted was having a pre-inspection of the home being sold to make sure existing issues are identified, and consideration is given to either correcting the issue, or making the issue known to buyers in the Seller Property Disclosure during the marketing and Contract process. This pre-inspection may not always happen, so let us look at the buyer’s side of things and what they can do in due diligence to protect themselves.
Due diligence sounds like a contract term in a real estate transaction that someone is going to take care of, and it will just magically happen. That is not the case. The buyer will be guided by their broker to take certain steps of diligence within the deadlines agreed to in the purchase contract.
What is different now in the buyers’ responsibilities for due diligence compared to the past couple of years? To be successful in making a home purchase, many buyers have agreed to forgo the home inspection to make their offer appear more competitive. Now is not the time to forgo the home inspection. One of the goals of homeownership may be to sell the home sometime in the future for a profit. So, in order to avoid the costly mistake of buying a home with unknown issues, and having to make repairs out of the buyer’s pocket, having a home inspection performed is strongly encouraged. Look at it as budgeting now for future home ownership costs by knowing a home’s condition at the time of purchase.
In my office, we meet weekly to discuss transactions which each of the brokers are involved in. The hot button in most transactions seems to be how we advise our homebuyers and sellers when it comes to home inspection issues. It can be uncomfortable, yet necessary, to dash a homebuyer’s enthusiasm of homeownership by having the conversation of issues arising from the home inspection, and who will pay for correcting faulty home conditions during the home buying process.
If you are a buyer, especially a first-time buyer, spend some time educating yourself so you will have a basic understanding of home systems like plumbing, electrical, heating, septic or sewer and age of the home when it comes to condition of roof or foundation. A healthy discussion with your broker about these systems will be extremely helpful and of course there is always plenty of information found on Google to help you gain that basic understanding.
Among the actions a buyer can take is to attend the home inspection. Ask questions of the home inspector regarding issues they find, so you understand why the inspector is pointing out any deficiencies withing their report. Your broker may also attend the inspection, but the broker is not an expert in home inspection. Their responsibility is to help you with your objections to the seller in the event there are issues in the home that need to be corrected.
A home purchase can be an enjoyable adventure with the proper approach and steps to get to the destination of the closing. With that in mind, take the time to follow the outline of the real estate contract when it comes to the due diligence you are responsible for completing. You will be much more satisfied with your home purchase and save some bucks in the process.
