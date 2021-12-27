A family of four in Juarez, Mexico recently received a much-needed early Christmas present from members of Woodland Park-based Impact Christian Church.
Nineteen people from the mission team at Impact, along with Mission Leader Mike Gavin, left from Woodland Park Nov. 20 to travel to Juarez to build a house for the family over Thanksgiving week.
“We take all the equipment and building supplies with us and build the house and we have an opportunity to worship and pray with not only the recipients, but the surrounding community as well,” said Gavin.
Scott Park, lead pastor at Impact, added, “Jesus said it is more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35), so we at Impact Christian Church seek to reach out to those in need as best we can, whether they be local or on the other side of the globe. Love is a verb more than an emotion, and we seek to love through action as best we can because of the ultimate loving action of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.”
The focus of the church is to use their financial and time resources in the most effective way to reach the greatest number of individuals through missions.
Missions they support throughout Colorado and the United States include Camp Como, Manhattan Christian College, and Church Planters of the Rockies.
The outreach isn’t limited to the U.S., and has extended to Mexico, Thailand, Kenya and Uganda.
Besides building houses in Mexico this year, the church has held food-packing sessions to put together 10,000 food packets at a time. They drive those to Mexico so that their missionary in Juarez can use them to help those in need.
“I think all (at least most) healthy churches have a strong desire to reach out to others. Jesus taught us and modeled for us as such,” said Park. “Missions has been part of Impact since the beginning, which is one of the reasons I believe God has blessed this church.”
Impact Christian Church was formerly called Woodland Park Christian Church but changed its name in 2011 for the sake of signifying motion and action. Park has been lead pastor since 2013, when he was asked to take over for his brother, Barry Park, who led the church for the 15 preceding years. The brothers worked together to lead from 2008 to 2013, when Barry Park moved back to Kansas, where they both grew up and graduated from Bible college. Barry Park now leads University Christian Church in Manhattan, Kansas.
Today, Impact Christian Church family has over 500 regular attendees, a vibrant and growing youth ministry, women’s ministry, men’s ministry, life groups, and a highly successful Celebrate Recovery program. The church is very involved in evangelization and community outreach with Choices pregnancy care center and Little Chapel Food Pantry. The church holds open services in the park, participates in the annual Christmas parade, where they hand out “Love ‘O Grams” to spread the love of Jesus, and invites the community to trunk or treat. Last year the church held a live drive-thru Christmas story. A couple of years ago, they hung a Bible on every door knob in Woodland Park and some surrounding areas.
Impact Christian Church is located at 27400 Colo. Highway 67, just north of Shining Mountain Golf Course. Sunday service times are 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. According to the church website, impactcc.net, all are welcome.