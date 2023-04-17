As the 403 fire continued to burn in Park County last week, the Rampart Fire took off April 11 in Teller County near the El Paso County line. Both were caused by human carelessness.

The 403 ignited March 30 when a homeowner dumped a bucket of ashes in a receptacle and the second by a campfire left smoldering.

“Wildfire is our biggest threat,” said Dean O’Nale, deputy chief of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, speaking at the April community engagement meeting hosted by Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler. “The key is to throw all the resources and crews right away and jump on it.”

O’Nale jumped on it with the Rampart Fire last week, beginning with a leap from the dentist’s chair to organize the response.

“After I left the dentist, I called in air support,” he said. “The state of Colorado did an outstanding job of providing support.”

Eventually, because the fire was in Pike National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service took over the Incident Command, after NETCO provided the initial response.

“We were the responding agency because we have homes in our district in El Paso County,” O’Nale said. “We got those people evacuated.”

Along with NETCO and the forest service, crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Teller County Wildland Task Force, Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park and Colorado Spring, provided mutual aid.

By the time he spoke the evening of April 13, the Rampart Fire, which started in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar area, had destroyed 20 acres of grass and ponderosa pine.

“Crews from the USFS and the BLM stayed overnight and worked all day April 12,” O’Nale said. “My job is to move puzzle pieces around so they can all do their jobs.”

In introducing O’Nale to the audience, most of whom knew him, Deisler zeroed in on O’Nale’s experience. “One of the few reasons that fire was put out so quickly was this guy,” he said.

To sign up with Peak Alerts, the 911 emergency notification system, go to peakalerts.org. The alert system’s software is Everbridge.