As the Woodland Park Planning Commission Chairman, I’m excited to inform you about the kick-off of the Comprehensive Plan update and land use code review. During the past decade, Woodland Park has been served well by our current long-range, land-use and community services plan. Much has changed during the past 10 years, and it is time to encourage our community, residents and business owners to come together and help us plan for the next 10 years.
The Comprehensive Plan provides a collective vision and guide for future development, land use, economic growth, and community priorities. Each chapter sets forth goals, objectives and actions associated with the 12 functions of local government:
- Land use and growth
- Housing diversity
- Community character and design
- City finances
- Economic development and tourism
- Resiliency and sustainability
- Water and wastewater
- Transportation and drainage
- Public safety and emergency management
- Parks, trails and open space
- Community wellbeing: education, health and recreation
- Art, culture and historic preservation
Each of these community functions is important to ensure orderly growth; protect our environment; steward our limited resources; enhance our community’s character and foster a high quality of life for all.
The City recently launched a new online, community engagement platform called “What’s Up Woodland Park” (www.whatsupwoodlandpark.com) to make it easier for community members to interact and participate in the Comp Plan process. Our consultant, Logan Simpson, will be posting the first survey and we invite you to give us your input. Each month we will provide other opportunities for you to comment on various topics. Your opinions are important to questions such as:
- Does the community believe it is beneficial to grow beyond a population of 12,900 people? If yes, what financial burden is the City able to support to expand the water supply and associated resources?
- When Woodland Park reaches build-out, based upon our limited water supply, how will Woodland Park sustain its economic vitality, quality services and maintenance of infrastructure?
- How will Woodland Park sustain economic growth to support capital improvements, and maintain infrastructure and services?
- How should downtown Woodland Park grow and become a more economically viable center of the community, including the development of DDA’s Woodland Station 7-acre site? Are the “Placemaking Strategies” for improvements to pedestrian facilities, signage, streetscape and building façades realistic priorities?
- Are land use code revisions needed to address traffic congestion, drainage, housing supply, parking standards, design guidelines, signage, new uses and code enforcement?
- How do we preserve and enhance community character to establish a recognizable Woodland Park identity?
In summary, Woodland Park’s greatest challenge for the future is to chart our path toward sensible growth and self-sufficiency. Let’s foster a quality community for all residents, visitors and businesses together. I encourage you to become involved in this important community planning effort. Please sign up on the Comprehensive Plan 2030 page “What’s Up Woodland Park” to take the survey. This is your opportunity to help guide the future of your community.
Jon DeVaux is owner of Alpine Firearms and has lived in Woodland Park for the past 26 years. He is a former City Council member (2003 to 2012) and has served on the Planning Commission since 2011. He’s currently chairman of the commission.