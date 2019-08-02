The Teller County Narcotics Team arrested two men and confiscated several illegal marijuana plants, multiple pounds of marijuana and other evidence in an illegal multi-state distribution operation within 500 feet of Cripple Creek High School, deputies said Friday in a news release.
Officers from the Cripple Creek Police Department and deputies from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a father and son, Michael Gravino, Jr., 40, and Michael Gravino, Sr., 64, both of Cripple Creek, in connection with the operation.
Police confiscated 43 plants, multiple pounds of processed marijuana, seven firearms and three vehicles after executing a search warrant at 116 Pikes Peak Ave. in Cripple Creek Thursday. The warrant was a result of an investigation by members of the Teller County Narcotics Team into the Gravinos, who were allegedly growing marijuana then shipping it out of state to various locations, including to persons in Texas and Florida, the release states.
Police said packages of marijuana were being shipped in United States Postal Service boxes and the illegal activity appeared to be ongoing for some time.
Gravino, Jr. and Gravino, Sr. are both charged with offenses related to marijuana and special drug offender, both felonies. They are being held at Teller County Jail, each on a $50,000 bond, booking records show.
The narcotics team is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration to determine whether additional federal charges are appropriate, according to the release.
Anyone with information on either person arrested, or who may be a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652. Callers may remain anonymous by leaving a message on the TCSO tip line or online at tellercountysheriff.com/anonymoustips.