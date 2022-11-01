The general election is fast approaching. You should have received your ballot in the mail last month. It’s too late to mail it now, but you can still drop it off at drop box until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Teller County voters who have not received a ballot or need a replacement can pick one up at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 101 W. Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek through Nov. 8. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For a full list of ballot drop box and voter service, polling center locations and hours in Teller County, visit co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx and click on the “General Election Nov. 8, 2022 Information” link.
The ballot I received by mail is a long one, and rather complicated with a lot of ballot issues, so I’m prepared for some studying up on the issues before I fill mine out (yes, I procrastinate til the last minute ...). I’ve got my blue book, The Gazette’s voter guide and the internet at my fingertips to be able to make the best choices for myself.
It’s going to take some time to figure it out. And there are some who won’t bother.
According to the Legal Defense Fund, about a third of voters don’t complete their entire ballot. Certainly you can fill out only what you want to, but here’s why you should make the effort to complete the whole thing:
“There are so many opportunities for individuals to substantially change their everyday lives at the bottom of their ballots. Races for local roles like city council members, county commissioners, sheriffs, and school board members are found toward the end of the ballot — though their location certainly isn’t a reflection of their importance. For example, how police engage with a community, whether public transportation is affordable, and the accessibility of clean, affordable water are just a few critical issues shaped by down-ballot races,” states the LDF website.
Voters will decide a slew of congressional, state Legislature and local races. You’ll also cast their votes on various state and local ballot initiatives ranging from whether to extend to Gold Star spouses the state’s Homestead Exemption, a property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans, to allowing recreational marijuana sales in Cripple Creek.
Once you cast that ballot, you can get updates on when it’s been received and recorded by opting in to a statewide ballot tracking service, BallotTrax, to get email or text notifications that the ballot has been received and recorded. To enroll, visit colorado.ballottrax.net/voter.
So take a few minutes to get to the bottom of that ballot, and remember, “exercising your right to vote, even in times of disillusionment, is still one of the best ways to communicate a hunger for change. Voters have the power to shape democracy — but first they must cast their ballots,” states the LDF site.
Happy voting!
