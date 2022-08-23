I have always been fascinated with lighthouses. To many people, lighthouses are mere cute home décor items for an end table or embroidered on towel sets.
While in the Kuwaiti desert, I took the pictures from several years of lighthouse calendars and posted them on my First Sergeant office wall. My wall of lighthouses, rocky cliffs and crashing waves were a delight for people to drop by my office and see my exhibit. Living on the Arabian Peninsula, there weren’t signs of any oceanic scenery from our vantage point. Throughout my year at Al Jaber Air Base, word spread about my wall of lighthouses, so it was not unusual to have two or three people a day stop by and tell me details about lighthouses they personally knew of in their home state.
While mainly objects of ornamentation in today’s world, lighthouses once were crucial to nautical travel. Before modern-day navigational tools, lighthouses warned of shallow water or treacherous areas. A very famous hilltop lighthouse, the Cap de Formentor lighthouse on Mallorca, Spain, is one of the more famous ones. With an apex of 374 meters above sea level, it can be seen 24 miles away on a clear night. Built in 1863, Cap de Formentor remains a functional lighthouse although now utilizing solar power to shine its beacon to wayfaring sailors.
The modern gospel song “The Lighthouse” popularized by the Oak Ridge Boys conveys this thought with poignant lyrics: “If it wasn’t for the lighthouse, where would this ship be?” The 1970 No. 1 gospel hit asks the question that many boat captains could ask in retrospect. The subject of the song is a lighthouse that people want to tear down because the shipping lanes have changed and the larger boats no longer sail near the structure. The singer opposes tearing it down because of what it meant in his life. Lighthouses are a great metaphor for finding hope while living through tumultuous times.
Rob Smith was lighthouse in my life. Going through a very troubling time in my young adult life, Rob stepped into my life, although I frankly found him to be irritating. He was very boisterous in his faith in Jesus Christ. In 1985, we both drove fuel trucks at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas. On Monday mornings, he would walk into our building yelling out “Praise the Lord.” I never imagined ever being his friend because he was such an annoyance.
One day I shared with Rob that I was having marital problems. I will never forget the impact of my words upon him. Although we were not close friends, when I told him the details of the situation, I could see great concern in his eyes. He asked if he could drop by my apartment that evening and I reluctantly agreed. When he arrived, we small talked for a while and then he asked if he could say a prayer for my marriage. He then prayed with such a fervency and volume I was afraid the neighbors were going to hear.
Rob invited me to church and I attended with him on that next Sunday. That began a series of events where I confessed Jesus Christ and turned my life over to Him. My new friend served as a lighthouse offering a beam of light into my very troubled life. Jesus once admonished his disciples to be a light set upon a hill. The gospel of Jesus Christ is the light that shines into the darkness of people who have not received salvation. To compare Jesus Christ’s message of being a light set on a hill, what if every Christian cared enough to be the lighthouse to someone as Rob Smith was to me? I have lost track of Rob Smith but I have no doubt he is still out there being a lighthouse to someone on a stormy sea of life.
If it wasn’t for the lighthouse, where would this ship be?
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is a retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.