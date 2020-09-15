They’ve got rhythm, jazz, blues and dancing shoes. For the past several weeks, dozens of women, and some men, have been grooving to the tunes two nights a week in Memorial Park.
It’s a place that welcomes all — indeed, some dancers just happened to meet in the ladies room and accepted the invitation of come on out and dance.
The dancers attract gawkers and joiners — kids, parents, people out for a stroll, who suddenly realize they have an opportunity to dance.
The organizers were former Bunco players who had to stop their weekly indoor dice game when the coronavirus pandemic hit in the middle of March.
They missed the social outlet, so they recently put their heads together and came up with the dance motif in the park.
On a recent warm summer evening, Karin Bugatti, Linda Sullivan, Yvonne Grijalva, Natalia Brothers and Martha Kintzler — a former dance teacher who leads the group — got together in the park and started dancing. Within minutes, dozens jumped in to be part of the group.
In fact, Brothers was so proud of the group she sent a video to her parents in Moscow, Russia. “You cannot imagine what it meant to them,” she said.
The women — who have proposed calling themselves The Dancing Divas — intend to continue dancing, as long as the weather holds, from 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Pavilion in Memorial Park. All are welcome to join.