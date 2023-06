Experienced European traveler and U.S. Navy veteran, Deb Idleman recently opened BeAboutTraveling, a Dream Vacations franchise.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, Idleman hopes to capture a trend.

โ€œI know that a lot of our friends are retiring and wanting to travel,โ€ she said, โ€œso this is an opportunity for me to help them fill their bucket list.โ€

In a time of destination arrangements by internet, Idleman believes there is still a place for travel agents.

โ€œEven though everything is automated, a travel agent offers peace of mind, especially considering the time it takes to do all the research, the comparisons,โ€ she said. โ€œAnd the specials that Iโ€™m able to find are amazing.โ€

Open to travel requests from her clients, Idleman specializes in all-inclusive luxury excursions such as Rhine River and Alaskan cruises, Antarctic expeditions, and European travel.

โ€œI donโ€™t think people realize that travel agents still exist,โ€ she said. โ€œBut weโ€™re here to help people navigate the dream vacation they want.โ€

To be sure she is knowledgeable about the cruise adventure, Idleman plans to attend Dream Vacations National Conference on the Carnival Celebration ship to the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

โ€œThe training is phenomenal, and the suppliers (hotels, cruise lines) are willing to help me learn and grow,โ€ she said. โ€œBecause they know that the more I know about their destinations the more Iโ€™m going to refer them.โ€

Idleman named the business, BeAboutTravel, to honor her late mother, Bea.

To promote her new business, Idleman hosts Travel Talks with Deb from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. โ€œDuring the talks Iโ€™m going to find out what people are looking for, and have special guests who have been on trips,โ€ she said.

For information, check BeAboutTraveling.com or call (719) 286-0779.

On the side, Idleman continues her second business venture as a broker agent, with her husband Tom Idleman, for HomeSmart real estate.