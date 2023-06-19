Experienced European traveler and U.S. Navy veteran, Deb Idleman recently opened BeAboutTraveling, a Dream Vacations franchise.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, Idleman hopes to capture a trend.

“I know that a lot of our friends are retiring and wanting to travel,” she said, “so this is an opportunity for me to help them fill their bucket list.”

In a time of destination arrangements by internet, Idleman believes there is still a place for travel agents.

“Even though everything is automated, a travel agent offers peace of mind, especially considering the time it takes to do all the research, the comparisons,” she said. “And the specials that I’m able to find are amazing.”

Open to travel requests from her clients, Idleman specializes in all-inclusive luxury excursions such as Rhine River and Alaskan cruises, Antarctic expeditions, and European travel.

“I don’t think people realize that travel agents still exist,” she said. “But we’re here to help people navigate the dream vacation they want.”

To be sure she is knowledgeable about the cruise adventure, Idleman plans to attend Dream Vacations National Conference on the Carnival Celebration ship to the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The training is phenomenal, and the suppliers (hotels, cruise lines) are willing to help me learn and grow,” she said. “Because they know that the more I know about their destinations the more I’m going to refer them.”

Idleman named the business, BeAboutTravel, to honor her late mother, Bea.

To promote her new business, Idleman hosts Travel Talks with Deb from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. “During the talks I’m going to find out what people are looking for, and have special guests who have been on trips,” she said.

For information, check BeAboutTraveling.com or call (719) 286-0779.

On the side, Idleman continues her second business venture as a broker agent, with her husband Tom Idleman, for HomeSmart real estate.