One of three gaming towns in Colorado, Cripple Creek is often overlooked as an outdoor recreational hub.

While outdoor enthusiasts may be aware of the amenities, an updated master plan for the parks and recreation department is intended to catapult the city into a premier site to enjoy the outdoors.

“Recreation is one of the largest economic drivers in the country that generates about $460 billion a year in the United States,” said Daniel Raggio, speaking to community stakeholders March 22 at the Wildwood Hotel. “That includes tourism, fishing, hunting, hiking, every type of outdoor activity you can think of.”

Raggio is one of four graduate students from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Masters of the Environment who are charged with identifying needs and gathering feedback.

“We have heard that Cripple Creek is a diverse outdoor recreation hub,” Raggio said.

The stakeholders that evening were lively, energized by the challenge of identifying the city’s list of outdoor amenities.

Trails. A 160-acre Mountain Adventure Park. Pocket Park in the center of the city’s famed Bennett Avenue. Skate and BMX parks. A creek. Picnic areas. Aspen Tours. “We have a lot of assets; let’s start with what we have,” said Donna Brazill, member of the school board and volunteer extraordinaire.

As well, Cripple Creek’s Shelf Road is part of a popular tourist attraction, the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, which leads to Canon City in Fremont County.

“There are climbing opportunities on the Shelf Road,” said Greg Liverman, a board member of the scenic byway.

The audience cheered the idea of initiating a mini-river walk, accented with waterfalls, that would begin at the creek’s source behind the train station.

With the city’s dedication to preserving its turn-of-the-century architecture along Bennett Avenue, history, too, is part of the city’s attraction and could inspire walking tours. For the indoor enthusiast, some recommended an arcade and a movie theater, for instance.

The students, Raggio, Kenny Prior, Andrea Dietz and Elena Wimberger are working with associate professor Natalie Ooi on the project, They are scheduled to release a report in May.

Three workshops and an all-day seminar, along with the group sessions, are based on a framework from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities. The theme of RERC is helping communities grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize their main streets.

“Partnerships and collaboration are critical to developing the plan,” Wimberger said.

Parks and Recreation department’s executive director, Connie Dodrill, and the city’s director of special projects, Jeff Mosher, are leading the effort.