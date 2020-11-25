The former Idaho nurse who cleaned up blood and disposed of evidence after Florissant rancher Patrick Frazee murdered his fiancee Kelsey Berreth could learn Wednesday if she will be released in January from a Denver prison.
Krystal Lee, 34, also known as Krystal Jean Kenney, had a parole hearing Wednesday, according to Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that no decision was immediately made.
Parole hearings are normally conducted by a single parole board member, but that person has the option of sending the request to the full parole board for review, which could postpone a decision for several weeks, said Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney Phil Dubois, who has no ties to the case.
Lee, who was sentenced in January to three years in prison for evidence tampering, is eligible for release on parole Jan. 7, the state prisons website shows. She is incarcerated at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility. In June, a community corrections board rejected her request for transfer to a halfway house.
Lee — Frazee’s former mistress — emerged as the central witness against him at his November 2019 trial, describing the gruesome aftermath of Frazee’s attack on Berreth with a baseball bat at her Woodland Park townhouse on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018, while their infant daughter was in another room. She testified that she drove from Idaho at Frazee’s request and spent several hours scrubbing blood from the floor and walls. She later participated in a ruse in which she drove to Idaho with Berreth’s phone to make it seem like the slain woman had left of her own will.
Lee agreed to provide testimony as part of a February 2019 plea agreement to a single felony count, in what El Paso County District Attorney Dan May called a “deal with the devil” that helped convict Frazee.
Evidence tampering normally carries up to 18 months in prison, but Teller County District Court Scott Sells sentenced Lee in the aggravated range. Lee also was eligible for probation. She had been rejected for community corrections because of a “poor attitude,” according to comments in court.
During sentencing, Lee’s attorney, Dru Nielsen of Denver, said Lee feared that Frazee could turn on her and suggested that his murder conviction and lengthy sentence — life without parole plus 156 years — wouldn’t have been possible without Lee’s cooperation.
“Her actions and decisions were ones she never would have made but for overwhelming fear,” Nielsen said.
Most inmates serve less than 40% of their sentences, once they receive credit for good behavior and other “earned time” benefits, Dubois said.
People on parole are supervised until their mandatory release date, which, in Lee’s case, would be July 2022, prison records show.
The parole board would set the terms of her parole, deciding if Lee stays in Colorado or is paroled elsewhere, whether she wears an ankle monitor, and how often she must check in with a parole officer. Unannounced home visits and random drug tests are other possible conditions, Dubois said.
Frazee, 34, is an inmate at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility east of Pueblo. More than half the prison’s 993 inmates are infected with coronavirus, in the state prison system’s largest active outbreak. It’s not known if Frazee has tested positive for the disease.
