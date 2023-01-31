LAKE GEORGE • The winter months bring a new level of activities to Eleven Mile Reservoir, including ice fishing, ice skating, ice boating and cross-country skiing. There’s even winter camping: it’s limited, and availability can be found by checking the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

Ice fishing is quite popular and right now anglers are getting plenty of trout and some Kokanee Salmon. The groomed ice-skating rink near the marina is open, and it’s free. However, all visitors to Eleven Mile Reservoir must have a park pass ($10 daily), which can be purchased at the many self-serve kiosks throughout the park or at the park office at 4229 County Road 92. Call the park at 719-748-3401 for information and hours.

Ice fishing is a unique experience that offers anglers a chance to fish on a lake or river without a boat during winter months. All ice-sport participants are advised to exercise caution when on the ice and to determine the location of any existing pressure ridges or open water before venturing out onto the it.

Park Manager Darcy Mount said the ice is a bit weird this year and not as safe as usual. There are evident pressure ridges and some people have fallen through the ice. Users are cautioned to avoid the pressure ridges and remember — no ice is safe. The weakest areas seem to be near the marina and the south side of Witcher’s Cove.

According to Mount, there are around 100 huts on the ice and people are enjoying the sport, but she urges people to never go out alone. “We can’t see everyone and everyone needs to be prepared for self-rescue,” she said.

Before going out onto a frozen lake, pond or river, it’s important to take safety precautions to reduce the risk of falling through the ice. Knowing how to judge ice conditions will also help you make more informed decisions. When changing locations on the ice, always walk at least 10 yards apart from your buddy. If one person falls through the ice, the other can go for help. Before you leave shore, inform someone of your destination and expected time of return. Always wear a life jacket.

Take with you a pocketknife, whistle, ice picks, a rope and cell phone. The point is to be safe, stay warm, and be prepared to self-rescue or rescue your buddy.

If you should fall through the ice and cannot get out of the cold water by yourself, do not wait to be rescued. Carry and use ice-rescue picks to pull yourself up onto the ice by kicking your feet as if you are swimming. Once on the ice, roll to thicker ice. Friends should have a rope to throw to you to aid rescue from a safe distance.

If you bring your pet with you, always keep your pet on a leash. Although we love our fur babies, if a pet falls through the ice, do not attempt to rescue your pet. Go for help.