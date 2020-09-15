By Mary Crade
I am a patriot. I love this country. I love this country enough to feel scared and heartbroken by what I see. The divisions are deeper than at any other time in my life. We are being fed lies and misinformation and have lost our ability to think critically. Our less-than-better angels have been unleashed. To move forward, we need to heal. We need to restore basic decency and kindness.
I will never condone violence, but I have marched peacefully, now, truly more times than I can count, for various causes, because sadly there are so many. But I am not a radical. My beliefs and hopes and fears and desires for this great nation to continue striving to form that more perfect union, are not radical. Most of the people protesting are peaceful and not radical. Many who are protesting have been victimized, in ways I will never know personally. Others have joined them. A few have been destructive. Perhaps it is not justified, but there is more than enough injustice to go around.
It is true that our very democracy, the soul of our nation, even the fate of our planet, is at stake in the coming election. Nothing less. Earth is burning, at the hands of humans, yet we have a president who calls climate change a hoax, who walked out of the Paris Climate accords that were signed by 197 countries, who has reversed clean water and air regulations that have saved thousands of lives. None of this is a hoax. Ninety-nine percent of scientists believe that we have about a decade to act, to minimize the most harmful effects of a changed planet. Ten years is not very long. Climate change is a grave national security concern and a moral imperative, the greatest existential threat humanity has ever faced. It is not a hoax!
I care about the children. I have devoted my life to working with them. I am afraid for the next generation. Sometimes, though never imparting my fears, I would look at the children in my care and my heart would ache. We cannot let this travesty, this tragedy and shame, this utter disregard for science continue if we are to live on a habitable planet. What legacy will we leave our children?
We need to question what patriotism really is. It is not just saluting the flag. It is speaking out when something is not right. A lot has not been right for a long time, since the founding of this great nation, this nation borne out of turmoil, uprising, blood and slaughter. To move forward, we must admit it. Systemic racism does exist.
And yet I love this country, to which my grandparents fled escaping persecution. It is a simple truth, that unless you are a Native American or your ancestors were brought as slaves, you are either an immigrant yourself or a child of an immigrant. Yet our president appears incapable of empathy and compassion, cares only about himself, and has demonized ‘the other,’ people fleeing hardship and persecution. His policies have ripped babies from the arms of their mothers. Babies. Children. Families torn apart. We are better than that. I love this country enough to care.
We must restore our sense of decency and respect. We must choose a president who is guided by facts and science, rather than by dangerous conspiracy theories. We must choose someone who embodies empathy and decency, rather than someone who calls names and bullies, who mocks people with disabilities and calls women pigs. Nine of the president’s close associates have been charged or convicted of a felony: Bannon, Manafort, Cohen, Stone, Flynn, Gates, Papadopoulos...
Recently, a bipartisan committee, led by Senate Republicans, concluded that this administration welcomed Russian interference in the 2016 election. Putin is at it again. We must ask, what is this love affair with Russia? Why no sanctions after it was revealed that the president was briefed on Russian bounties on the lives of American soldiers? This is no “witch hunt.” These are not fabricated charges. But we continue to be steeped in lies, more than 20,000 documented and counting. We have been told that the free press is the enemy of the people. This is fake news. There is no left wing cabal, no child sex ring led by Hollywood and Democrats. It is dangerous. It is absurd. There are not “very fine people on both sides,” when we are speaking of white supremacy. More than ever in my lifetime, the swamp needs to be drained.
We need a president who is not above the law, who will uphold the Constitution and fight for the rights of all Americans, who will work to build bridges, to unite our fractured nation. We need a president who will strengthen our vital international alliances, restore faith in our democracy, stand up to dictators and thugs.
If this pandemic has taught us nothing else, surely we have felt that healthcare for all is a basic right. We must come together to safeguard our democracy, to make voting more accessible to all, to celebrate our diversity, our common humanity. We need a leader who will assume responsibility, who will be ready on day one to tackle the unprecedented challenges facing our nation.
Mary Crade is a resident of Woodland Park.